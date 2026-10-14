New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani faces a test of his affordability agenda as rising electricity and gas bills put pressure on households across the city. His push to bring down utility costs has drawn attention to Consolidated Edison, commonly known as Con Edison, the utility serving millions of customers in New York City and Westchester County.

The issue gained national attention in November 2025, when US President Donald Trump and Mamdani, despite their political differences, agreed during a White House meeting that Con Edison needed to lower its rates. Trump said the company would have to be approached about reducing charges, and Mamdani agreed.

The exchange was an unusual moment of political alignment between the Republican president and the Democratic socialist mayor. Both had campaigned on the cost of living, making utility bills a shared concern regardless of their disagreements on immigration, public safety and other policy issues.

However, translating that agreement into lower electricity bills presents a more complicated challenge. Con Edison’s rates are subject to state regulation, and the company has cited infrastructure investment, reliability requirements and the costs of modernising its energy network as reasons for seeking higher revenues.

How Con Edison’s rate increases became a political issue

Con Edison’s rate case became a major affordability issue in 2025 after the company sought substantial increases in the revenue it collects from electricity and gas customers.

According to filings with the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC), the utility initially proposed increasing annual electricity delivery revenues by approximately $1.6 billion and gas delivery revenues by about $349 million. The proposals translated into revenue increases of roughly 11.3% for electricity and 10.5% for gas, according to the figures cited in the rate-case discussions.

The proposals gave opposition from residents, consumer advocates, local governments and elected representatives. More than 20,000 public comments were submitted during the proceedings, with most opposing the proposed increases, according to reports on the rate case.

Westchester County officials and the Westchester Municipal Consortium, which represents 40 municipalities, also challenged the proposed increases. State Senator Shelley B. Mayer was among the lawmakers who campaigned against the rate plan, arguing that higher utility costs would put additional pressure on households and businesses.

The opposition prompted negotiations between Con Edison and state regulators, resulting in a revised plan that reduced the proposed increases.

By late 2025, the PSC had approved a three-year rate plan covering 2026 to 2028. The approved schedule included annual increases in residential electricity and gas bills, although the final figures and their impact on individual customers vary according to usage and other charges.

The revised plan reduced the scale of the company’s original request, but it did not eliminate the prospect of higher bills. This has kept affordability at the centre of the political debate.

Mamdani’s most immediate influence lies in political advocacy, public communication and the use of city government programmes to help residents manage their energy expenses.

What Mamdani can do to influence electricity bills

The mayor does not independently determine Con Edison’s electricity and gas rates. Those decisions fall primarily under the authority of New York state’s Public Service Commission, which reviews utility rate proposals and approves the terms under which regulated utilities recover costs from customers.

The state government and regulators therefore remain central to any effort to reduce approved rates or change the way costs are distributed among consumers.

Mamdani can, however, use his position to press the utility and state authorities for additional relief. He can also work with lawmakers, consumer groups and city agencies to improve awareness of existing assistance programmes and identify ways to reduce household energy expenses.

The White House meeting with Trump has given the issue additional visibility. Their agreement that Con Edison should lower rates could strengthen political pressure on the company, although it does not itself change the approved rate structure or guarantee reductions in customer bills.

The mayor’s challenge is to convert public attention into measures that produce measurable savings rather than relying solely on calls for lower prices.

Demand response programmes give a potential route to savings

One option indicated in discussions about New York’s energy costs is Con Edison’s Smart Usage Rewards programme, a demand response initiative that encourages customers to reduce electricity consumption during periods of peak demand.

Under such programmes, participating customers may receive notifications asking them to temporarily reduce electricity use when demand on the grid is particularly high. Actions can include adjusting air conditioning, postponing the use of certain appliances or switching off non-essential equipment.

Customers may receive cash payments, checks or gift cards through participating programme partners, depending on the terms of their enrolment.

The programme is distinct from a reduction in regulated electricity rates. It offers participating consumers a way to earn incentives by changing their consumption during specified periods rather than lowering the price they pay for every unit of electricity.

Demand response can also help utilities manage peak demand and reduce the need to operate expensive power plants that are used mainly during periods of high consumption.

An opinion article published by Daily News claimed that New York City could expand public awareness of the programme to help residents obtain savings during the summer months. The article said that participation among eligible customers remained low and called on the city administration to use its communication channels to promote enrolment.

The proposal provides a possible area of action for Mamdani’s administration because improving awareness of an existing programme may be more straightforward than securing a change in regulated rates. However, the scale of potential household savings would depend on programme eligibility, participation, incentive structures and individual electricity usage.

The property tax debate behind Con Edison bills

Another part of the affordability debate concerns the taxes associated with Con Edison’s electricity infrastructure. The New York Post argued that property taxes on the utility’s electric system account for a significant share of the delivery charges paid by New York City customers. It cited a Manhattan Institute analysis estimating that the property tax burden adds approximately 5.4 cents per kilowatt-hour to electricity costs in the five boroughs.

The article also argued that the city’s property-tax structure shifts part of the local tax burden onto utility customers through their electricity bills.

These claims show a separate issue from the rate increases approved by the PSC. Utility bills indicate several components, including the cost of supplying electricity, maintaining and upgrading the grid, delivery charges and applicable taxes. Changes in any of these components can affect the final amount paid by consumers.

The New York Post article suggested that greater transparency about the taxes included in delivery charges could help customers understand why their bills are high. It also criticised city officials, including Mamdani, over the city’s approach to utility taxation.

Con Edison has argued that higher revenues are needed to maintain reliable service, upgrade ageing infrastructure and prepare the electricity network for changing demand and extreme weather. New York’s climate policies have also required changes to the state’s energy infrastructure, adding to the debate over how the transition should be financed.

Regulators must balance these investment requirements against the impact of higher charges on households and businesses.

The challenge is particularly significant in New York, where housing costs and other living expenses already place pressure on household budgets. The New York City comptroller’s office has previously highlighted energy insecurity as a concern, with many residents struggling to afford basic utility services.

For lower-income households, even relatively modest increases can be difficult to absorb. Higher bills can also affect small businesses, which may have limited scope to reduce electricity consumption without affecting operations.

Mamdani’s affordability agenda includes housing, childcare and wages. Utility costs add another dimension to that agenda, but the available policy tools differ from those used in housing or public services.

A direct reduction in regulated rates would require action through the state regulatory system. Targeted assistance, improved communication about existing programmes and changes to the way certain costs are allocated could offer alternative routes, although each would require its own assessment of feasibility and impact.

What comes next for Mamdani’s affordability agenda

The agreement between Trump and Mamdani has put Con Edison under greater political scrutiny, but the meeting alone does not establish that electricity rates will fall.

The approved three-year rate plan means customers face scheduled increases beginning in 2026. Further changes would depend on regulatory decisions, new policy measures or agreements that alter the existing arrangements.

Westchester officials have also sought Mamdani’s support in opposing the impact of the rate increases, reflecting the wider regional concern over energy affordability. Their campaign demonstrates how the issue extends beyond New York City and involves state-level decisions affecting customers across Con Edison’s service area.

The next step is to demonstrate whether political pressure can lead to practical results. Promoting demand response programmes could help participating households secure limited savings, while broader changes to rates, taxes or assistance programmes would require coordination with state authorities.