Tyeb Mehta’s Rickshaw Puller (2002) sold for Rs 69.1 crore at Volte Una’s inaugural auction on Monday, setting a new world auction record for the celebrated Indian modernist.

The sale surpasses the previous record of Rs 61.8 crore achieved by Trussed Bull in April 2025 and places Rickshaw Puller among the four most expensive Indian artworks ever sold at auction in rupee terms.

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Untitled (Gram Yatra) by M.F. Husain was sold at approximately Rs 119 crore, at Christie’s in March 2025. An Untitled by VS Gaitonde sold for Rs 67.08 crore in September 2025. The Story Teller by Amrita Sher-Gil went for Rs 61.8 crore in September 2023. Trussed Bull by Tyeb Mehta at Rs 61.8 crore sold in April 2025.

All three paintings were sold through auction house Saffronart.

Executed in acrylic on canvas, the Rickshaw Puller dates to the final decade of Mehta’s career and revisits a subject that featured prominently in his later artistic practice. The painting attracted multiple bidders in the final minutes before the auction closed, culminating in a record-breaking result for both the artist and the newly launched auction platform.

The sale marks a significant moment for the Indian art market, reinforcing the continued demand for important works by modern Indian masters.

Mehta, one of the most influential figures in Indian modern art, is known for his powerful compositions, angular forms and exploration of human struggle, alienation and movement.

The record-setting sale also marks the debut of Volte Una, a platform built around a single-lot auction format. Rather than presenting extensive catalogues of artworks in conventional auction cycles, the platform focuses on one significant work at a time, giving collectors the opportunity to examine and engage with each piece more closely.

“We are thrilled that we were able to respect Tyeb Mehta’s painting by exposing it to the most serious and discreet collectors globally in private settings,” said Tushar Jiwarajka, founder of Volte Una.

He added that the platform’s business model significantly reduces the traditional buyer’s premium, allowing consignors and successful bidders to retain more value from the transaction.

Volte Una’s model seeks to challenge the established auction-house structure, where extensive catalogues, scheduled sale calendars and buyer’s premiums contribute to the cost of high-value art transactions.

Volte Una’s next auction is scheduled for the end of November and will feature a major work by MF Husain from the renowned Herwitz Collection.