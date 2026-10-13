Share Market Today LIVE, 13th October 2026: GIFT Nifty is trading higher in early trade today, October 13, indicating a positive start to the day for Indian equities. GIFT Nifty was 52.50 points higher, or 0.2%, at 22,423 points.

However, crude oil prices were trading a shade over $106 per barrel and US bond yields remained near multi-year highs. Asian markets also slumped in early trade today.

Investors will keep an eye on the share price of HCL Technologies, which released its quarterly earnings on Monday.

Indian Markets on Monday

Indian benchmark indices had closed lower on Monday. The Sensex had closed 547.65 points, or 0.76%, lower at 71,924.68, while the Nifty 50 settled 157.10 points, or 0.70%, down at 22,363.35.

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