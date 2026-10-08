Pune-based Thermax on Thursday launched intelligent biomass-fired boilers and heaters, and it looks to extend these intelligent capabilities across its portfolio. The company’s Managing Director and CEO Ashish Bhandari speaks to Raghavendra Kamath about its plans and issues faced in the energy segment.

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How is your build, operate and transfer (BOT) business in biomass doing? Do you plan to expand it globally?

We have over 55 plants under BOT, including those under construction, and source 3,500 tonne of biomass daily for our customers across food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and so on. We have one such plant in Indonesia and another in Sri Lanka. We are looking at other international markets for expansion, including South East Asia, West Asia and Africa.

What kind of business do you see in this segment in the next two to three years?

In 2021, the business was Rs 100 crore; now it is Rs 600 crore. We expect to cross Rs 1,000 crore this year.

At the company level, what kind of growth are you expecting this year?

Last year we grew 30%. We could have grown better than that, if not for what happened in West Asia. In the short term, there is a disruption. We believe growth will come in three of four major areas. Thermal energy has been growing in a big way in the country and the government wants to have 80 GW of thermal energy by 2032. It is a big area of growth for us. Then there is emergence of data centres in US and India. In two to three years, it will be one of the largest segments for us. Over 30% of our orders are international.

How has the business been affected by the West Asia crisis?

More than orders, revenues were affected. Shipping was affected, and freight rates went up. We expect that a lot of pent-up demand will come up once the conflict ends.

How is your business evolving as the industrial sector is migrating to clean energy?

Most of the companies are shifting to green energy due to cost or regulatory guidelines. It does not make sense to shift to green energy if it is not commercially viable. Many products that we are producing, such as biomass and its derivatives, are viable and competitive and generate good payback to our customers. The market for carbon capture products and green molecules is opening up due to policy changes.

Thermax has launched a range of intelligent boilers and heaters. What is the idea behind launching them?

The ability of a boiler to anticipate changing conditions and optimise accordingly can create significant value, particularly in fuels such as biomass. These boilers are a big innovation from us and will be used extensively in the packaged boiler business. We will take it to other series of products and beyond boilers.

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How are you balancing between your traditional business and newer energy forms?

Traditional and new forms of energy are both good and growing. Moreover, traditional energy like thermal is in huge demand and is discussed more than the newer forms among our customers.

Do you think that green hydrogen and green ammonia concepts are still on paper and are yet to take off here?

They are taking off. Many contacts were awarded in the recent past. They are expected to grow from here, even with a small base.