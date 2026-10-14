The US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has called on Congress to pass legislation aimed at preventing the alleged theft and misuse of American taxpayer-funded research by entities linked to China.

In a report titled ‘How to Stop China’s Theft of America’s Taxpayer-Funded Research’, committee chairman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Michigan, claims that the US needs stronger safeguards to protect research funded by the federal government.

The report calls for the passage of the Securing Innovation and Research from Adversaries (SIRA) Act, which seeks to establish consistent restrictions on federally funded research collaborations involving entities on US government restricted lists.

The report draws on congressional investigations, federal enforcement actions and inspector general findings. It also addresses concerns that stricter research security rules could affect academic freedom, slow scientific progress and increase the administrative burden on universities. Here is what the proposed legislation seeks to do and why it matters.

What is the SIRA Act?

The Securing Innovation and Research from Adversaries (SIRA) Act is proposed legislation aimed at protecting US-funded research from potential security risks linked to foreign entities.

The legislation would establish government-wide restrictions on federally funded research collaborations involving entities listed on US government restricted lists. These lists identify organisations or other entities that face restrictions because of concerns such as national security risks.

The main objective is to ensure that money provided by American taxpayers for scientific research does not support collaborations with entities that the US government has identified as security risks.

Federal funding supports research in areas such as science, technology, engineering and medicine. The proposed legislation seeks to ensure that such funding is used in ways that protect American research interests and national security.

The report argues that research security rules should be consistent across federal agencies rather than vary significantly depending on which agency provides the funding.

Why has the US raised concerns about research security?

The committee’s report focuses on cases in which researchers allegedly failed to disclose foreign appointments, financial arrangements or participation in overseas talent recruitment programmes.

According to the committee, records examined by federal investigators include cases involving researchers who received compensation from institutions in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) without making the required disclosures to US research funding agencies.

The records also describe alleged conflicts of commitment. These arise when a researcher has obligations to multiple institutions that could affect the time, responsibilities or resources available for their federally funded work.

Another concern is the failure to disclose information about foreign employment and research affiliations. Federal funding agencies rely on such disclosures to assess potential conflicts of interest, overlapping commitments and national security risks.

The committee argues that these issues require stronger oversight because some of the reported disclosure failures continued across several years, research grants and institutions.

The allegations in individual cases do not, by themselves, establish that every researcher with a foreign affiliation engaged in wrongdoing. The report uses the investigated cases to argue for more consistent disclosure requirements and safeguards.

What does the committee want the law to change?

The report recommends several measures to strengthen the protection of federally funded research.

Restrictions on certain research collaborations: The SIRA Act would introduce consistent restrictions across the federal government on research collaborations involving entities on US government restricted lists. This would provide agencies with a common framework for determining which collaborations should not receive federal research funding.

Stronger monitoring after grants are awarded: The committee wants federal agencies to monitor research projects more closely even after funding has been approved. This could help identify changes in researchers’ affiliations, undisclosed financial arrangements or other concerns that emerge during a project’s duration.

Consistent security standards across agencies: The report calls for common research security standards across federal agencies. The aim is to reduce differences in how agencies handle disclosures, assess risks and oversee research grants.

Incentives for universities: The committee recommends incentives for universities that voluntarily introduce strong research security measures. These could encourage institutions to improve their disclosure procedures and internal checks.

Stronger enforcement: The report also calls for greater use of suspension and debarment powers when supported by investigative findings. These measures can restrict an individual or organisation from receiving federal funding or participating in government-funded programmes. Their use would depend on the relevant findings and applicable procedures.

Why has the committee released more than 700 pages of records?

Alongside the report, the committee released more than 700 pages of previously non-public, unclassified investigative records related to cases examined by the National Science Foundation Office of Inspector General (NSF OIG).

The documents include investigative reports, recommendations on suspension and debarment, official correspondence, financial records, federal grant disclosures and material related to foreign employment and talent recruitment programmes.

According to the committee, the records show cases involving undisclosed foreign appointments, payments from Chinese institutions and failures to report information required by federal funding agencies.

The committee said making the documents public would allow researchers, universities, policymakers and taxpayers to examine the evidence behind its recommendations.

It also argued that repeated failures to disclose foreign affiliations or financial arrangements should not automatically be treated as minor paperwork mistakes. The committee believes such cases require closer scrutiny, particularly when they involve federally funded research.

The release of these records is intended to support the committee’s argument that existing oversight measures need to be strengthened.

How could the SIRA Act affect universities and researchers?

If enacted, the proposed legislation could require universities and researchers receiving federal funding to pay closer attention to their research partnerships and institutional affiliations.

Universities may need to strengthen procedures for checking whether research partners appear on government restricted lists. Researchers could also face closer scrutiny of their foreign appointments, financial support and other professional commitments.

Federal agencies would have a more consistent framework for determining which research collaborations are eligible for government funding. The proposed changes could also increase the responsibility of universities to identify and report potential risks.

The precise impact would depend on the final legislation, its implementation and the rules adopted by federal agencies.

The proposal does not mean that every research collaboration with a Chinese institution would automatically be prohibited. Its stated focus is on collaborations involving entities identified on US government restricted lists.

One of the concerns examined in the report is that tighter research security measures could restrict academic freedom and make international scientific cooperation more difficult.

Universities and researchers rely on international partnerships to exchange knowledge, conduct experiments and develop new technologies. Additional checks could increase administrative work and make some collaborations harder to establish or maintain.

The committee argues that these concerns do not outweigh the need to protect taxpayer-funded research. It maintains that universities should not be left solely responsible for addressing risks involving restricted entities.

The report also challenges the argument that existing university oversight is sufficient. It points to investigative records as evidence that disclosure failures can continue across multiple grants and institutions.

The debate, therefore, centres on how the US can protect sensitive research without unnecessarily limiting legitimate academic cooperation. The report presents the case for stronger safeguards, while the practical effects would depend on how the proposed rules are framed and enforced.

The report is a call for Congress to pass the SIRA Act. Its release does not mean that the proposed legislation has automatically become law.

Congress would need to take the necessary legislative steps before the proposal could establish binding requirements. Federal agencies would then need to implement any enacted provisions through their funding and oversight processes.

The committee has also recommended measures that extend beyond the proposed legislation, including closer monitoring of grants, common security standards and stronger enforcement when investigations support action.

The release of the investigative records is another part of the committee’s effort to build support for these changes by making the evidence behind its recommendations available for public examination.