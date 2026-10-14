In a major boost to rail connectivity, Indian Railways has approved four new train services linking destinations across central, northern and western India.

According to The Indian Express, the approved services include a MEMU train between Raipur and Rowghat, two AC Express trains connecting Haridwar with Gujarat, and a passenger train between Bir and Itarsi.

The new services will cover a mix of short and long-distance routes, with stops at several stations along the way. From departure and arrival timings to operating days and stoppages, here is a look at the four approved trains and the routes they will cover.

1. Raipur–Rowghat MEMU: Timings and route

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the 68768/68769 Raipur–Rowghat MEMU service in Chhattisgarh. The train will operate six days a week, except Saturdays, as per the Indian Express report.

Train number 68769 will depart from Rowghat at 6:30 am and arrive at Raipur at 1:05 pm. In the return direction, train number 68768 will leave Raipur at 1:20 pm and reach Rowghat at 7 pm.

The service will provide a rail connection between Raipur and Rowghat, with trains operating in both directions on the same day.

2. Haridwar–Veraval AC Express: Schedule and stoppages

The Railway Board has also approved the 14326/14325 Haridwar–Veraval AC Express, which will run twice a week between Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

Train number 14326 will depart from Haridwar at 4 am on Wednesdays and Sundays, reaching Veraval at 8:15 am the following day. The return train, number 14325, will leave Veraval at 11:05 am on Thursdays and Mondays and arrive at Haridwar at 6 pm the next day.

The train will stop at Roorkee, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Falna, Pindwara, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mahesana, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot, Gondal, Jetalsar, Junagadh and Keshod.

3. Haridwar–Okha AC Express: Route and timings

The Railway Board has approved the 14328/14327 Haridwar–Okha AC Express, which will connect Uttarakhand with Gujarat. According to The Indian Express, the train is scheduled to run once a week.

Train number 14328 will leave Haridwar at 4 am on Fridays and reach Okha at 8:15 am the following day. In the return direction, train number 14327 will depart from Okha at 10:20 am on Saturdays and arrive at Haridwar at 6 pm the next day.

The train will stop at Roorkee, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Falna, Pindwara, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mahesana, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar, Khambhaliya and Dwarka.

4. Bir–Itarsi Passenger train: Schedule and stoppages

The fourth approved service as per the report is the 51689/51690 Bir–Itarsi Passenger train, which will operate once a week between Bir and Itarsi.

Train number 51689 will depart from Bir at 8:20 pm on Saturdays and reach Itarsi at 12:20 am the following day. The return service, train number 51690, will leave Itarsi at 9 pm on Sundays and arrive at Bir at 1 am on Monday.

The train will stop at Khaigaon, Talvadya, Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Timarni and Banapura.

New trains to expand rail connectivity across states

The four new services will strengthen rail links between several destinations, with the two Haridwar AC Express trains connecting Uttarakhand to Gujarat through key stations in Rajasthan and Delhi.

The Raipur–Rowghat MEMU will serve passengers travelling within Chhattisgarh, while the Bir–Itarsi Passenger train will connect stations along its route in Madhya Pradesh.

The range of services, from a MEMU to long-distance AC Express trains, will give passengers more options for travelling between these destinations and the stations along the way.