The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,878 crore, marking India’s largest foreign investment in the financial services sector and bringing a five-year-old strategic disinvestment process close to completion.

The transaction, which values the Mumbai-based lender at around Rs 87,100 crore, comes amid a wave of mergers and acquisitions in India’s financial sector. Japanese lenders alone spent more than $6 billion acquiring stakes in Indian banks last year, including deals involving Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

The transaction involves the sale of the Centre’s 30.48% stake, valued at Rs 26,543 crore, and Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) 30.24% holding, valued at Rs 26,335 crore, to Fairfax’s Canadian acquisition entity, 10955230 Canada Inc.

Fairfax offered Rs 81 per share, exceeding the benchmark fair value of Rs 75.99 determined by two independent valuation agencies. However, the offer represents a discount of around 10.4% to IDBI Bank’s Wednesday closing price of Rs 90.44.

The bank’s shares rose 9.07% on Wednesday, from their previous close of Rs 82.92, following the announcement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the transaction as a “milestone”, saying the government was enabling the bank’s next phase of growth through foreign direct investment while retaining a minority stake.

“Having supported the bank’s recovery, we are now enabling its next phase of growth through the infusion of foreign direct investment while retaining a minority stake,” she said.

“This will not only strengthen the banking ecosystem but also help banking services surpass global benchmarks. It reinforces that India’s growth story is strong, its economy is resilient, and the government’s commitment to reform is unwavering,” she added.

The breakthrough represents a significant achievement for the Narendra Modi government, which has sought to reduce state ownership in commercial enterprises and attract private capital into banking.

It also comes as policymakers examine ways to create larger, stronger banks capable of supporting India’s ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047. Estimates suggest that achieving the country’s long-term economic ambitions would require bank credit to expand substantially from its current level of around 56% of GDP.

The IDBI Bank transaction is also expected to provide a substantial boost to the government’s disinvestment programme. The Centre’s share of the proceeds, at Rs 26,543 crore, would contribute significantly towards its Rs 80,000-crore asset-sale target for the current financial year.

The government has accelerated stake sales in several state-owned enterprises in recent months, amid mounting fiscal pressures and the economic impact of higher energy costs.

The IDBI Bank sale has, however, been a prolonged and complicated exercise.

The Cabinet first granted in-principle approval for the strategic sale in May 2021. Expressions of interest were invited in October 2022, attracting five prospective buyers, of whom four qualified. Ultimately, only two submitted techno-financial bids.

Offers received in February 2026 fell below the government’s reserve price of Rs 94.42 per share and were rejected in March. Qualified bidders were subsequently invited to submit their best offers in July.

The government said IDBI Bank’s share price had fluctuated between Rs 61.01 and Rs 118.38 during the valuation period, prompting it to rely on independent valuation methodologies rather than prevailing market prices.

The valuation agencies used market multiples based on the financial performance of public-sector banks, alongside an asset valuation methodology accounting for the lender’s tangible and intangible assets and liabilities.

The acquisition significantly expands Fairfax’s presence in India’s financial services industry. The Canadian investment group already holds a 40% stake in Kerala-based CSB Bank and has investments in financial services businesses, including IIFL Capital Services.

However, its existing investment in CSB Bank presents a regulatory challenge. Under Reserve Bank of India guidelines, a promoter cannot control two banking licences.

Fairfax will consequently have to either merge CSB Bank with IDBI Bank or exit its investment in the former. The group is expected to resolve the overlap within two years of signing the share purchase agreement.

The acquisition is subject to further regulatory approvals, including the RBI’s “fit and proper” assessment of Fairfax as the incoming promoter and clearance from the Competition Commission of India.

The buyer must also make an open offer to public shareholders unless the Securities and Exchange Board of India grants an exemption.

Under existing RBI norms, bank promoters can hold a maximum stake of 26%. Fairfax would have up to 15 years to bring its shareholding within the prescribed ceiling and would be subject to a five-year lock-in period.

The incoming promoter will also be required to retain the IDBI Bank name and brand.

After completion of the transaction, the Centre will retain a 15% stake and LIC 19%, leaving them with a combined 34% holding. Both will withdraw their nominees from the bank’s board and become public shareholders.

The government has authorised the eventual sale of its residual holding through the open market, while LIC will be required to reduce its stake to 15% within two years.

Chawla said employee concerns had been addressed through consultations with stakeholders.

For Fairfax, the acquisition provides control of one of India’s largest private-sector banks by assets at a time when the banking system is benefiting from stronger balance sheets and expanding demand for financial services.

IDBI Bank, once weighed down by substantial bad loans, has undergone a major turnaround following capital infusions, recoveries and a sustained clean-up of its loan book. The lender has returned to profitability and sharply reduced its non-performing assets.

The government expects private ownership to accelerate this recovery by bringing fresh capital, technology, management expertise and greater operational efficiency.

The transaction, which the government has described as a “strategic restructuring”, is expected to be completed by the end of FY27, subject to regulatory clearances and other formalities.