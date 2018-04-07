This Royal Enfield Classic 500 by Full Throttle Customs thinks it’s a Confederate: Looks stunning in these images

Full Throttle Customs have customized a Royal Enfield Classic 500 and the bike seems to have taken its inspiration from a Confederate. At the first glance, you will instantly figure out that the bike looks unlike any other customised Royal Enfield. The mod job has been done in a way that the bike looks to have come out straight from a sci-fi movie. The bike designed by Full Throttle Customs has the rear fender entirely chopped down that lends a sporty character. The absence of a rear fender also means that the bike has seen a significant weight reduction. The front fender of this motorcycle too looks lighter and it has been designed to match the overall appeal of the motorcycle.

Contrary to the spoke wheels on most of the standard Royal Enfield bikes, this one gets alloy wheels in order to look more premium and upmarket. The suspension system on the modified model is stock which means that it is the same that comes on the original Royal Enfield Classic 500. One of the most highlighting visual areas of this motorcycle is the fact that the fuel tank looks missing when you see it from some specific angles.

Also see: OMG! Meet the KTM 390 Duke ‘Badmaash’ by Rajputana Customs: What a stunning bad boy look!



The engine on this Full Throttle Custom bike is the same that runs the Royal Enfield Classic 500. That said, the bike sources power from a 499cc, air-cooled engine producing 27 bhp of power and 41 Nm of torque. The gearbox on this motorcycle is a five-speed unit. The bike gets a single seat that looks appealing. This modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 gets twin rounded headlamps up front that have been fitted in a vertical fashion. As for braking, this Royal Enfield Classic 500 has been assisted with a disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear. The stubby new exhaust is another prime visual highlight of this mod job.