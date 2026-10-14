Chennai Metro Phase-II will add three new corridors covering 118.9 km, taking metro connectivity to more parts of the city. The expansion will include 128 stations, with routes connecting areas in north, central and south Chennai.

One of the key routes is Line 5, which will run between Madhavaram Milk Colony and Sholinganallur. Construction has reached a new milestone on the Ullagaram–Sholinganallur stretch, where all precast elements for a construction package have been completed.

Here is a look at the latest update, the planned routes and the details of the Phase-II network.

Line 5 construction update

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has completed casting the final U-Girder for the Ullagaram–Sholinganallur stretch of Line 5, also known as Corridor-5 or the Red Line. All precast elements for construction package ECV-03 have now been cast.

CMRL Achieves a Major Milestone in Precast Construction for Phase-2 Corridor-5 ECV-03 (Ullagaram–Sholinganallur) Chennai Metro Rail Limited, in collaboration with General Consultant, AEON Consortium, and the Contractor, HCC-KEC Consortium, has achieved a significant milestone in execution of Phase-2 Corridor-5 ECV-03, from Ullagaram to Sholinganallur, with the successful completion of the final U-Girder casting and 100% completion of all Precast Element. A total of 3,126 precast elements has been cast for the project, these includes 1,041 I-Girders, 892 U-Girder, 871 Pier Arm Segment, 303 Pier Cap and 19 Portal Shell. With 892 U-Girders cast, the project has recorded the Highest U-Girder production among the Phase-2 Project packages. These reflects the scale of Precast Operations and the notable production milestone. The precast construction works have used 98,052 cum of Concrete, 18,550 MT of Reinforcement steel and 3,010 MT of HT Strands. These achievements reflect the collective efforts, engineering expertise, meticulous planning, and effective coordination of CMRL, AEON Consortium, and HCC-KEC Consortium in executing the complex elevated infrastructure works. The occasion was attended by Thiru. T. Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL; Thiru. R. Srinivasan, Additional General Manager, CMRL; Thiru. M.P. Muthaiya, Resident Engineer, AEON Consortium; Thiru. Jaideep Rajeshwarkar, Senior VP & BU Head, HCC-KEC Consortium; Thiru. Lalichan Antony, Project Manager; Thiru. Hari Krishna, Casting Yard In-charge; and other senior officials and staff from CMRL, AEON Consortium, and HCC-KEC Consortium. With the successful completion of the final U-Girder casting, the project now advances towards the erection of remaining U-Girders and construction of Entry/Exit structures, which are progressing towards the timely completion of Chennai Metro Phase-2 Project. #chennaimetro #cmrl #metroupdate — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) October 13, 2026

The package includes 3,126 precast elements: 1,041 I-Girders, 892 U-Girders, 871 pier arm segments, 303 pier caps and 19 portal shells. The 892 U-Girders cast for this package mark the highest production among Chennai Metro Phase-II project packages.

The work involved 98,052 cubic metres of concrete, 18,550 metric tonnes of reinforcement steel and 3,010 metric tonnes of high-tensile strands.

Chennai Metro Line 5 route: From Madhavaram to Sholinganallur

Line 5 will cover 47 km and have 48 stations, connecting Madhavaram Milk Colony in north Chennai with Sholinganallur in the south.

The planned route passes through areas including Perambur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam, Koyambedu, Valasaravakkam, Porur, Alandur, St Thomas Mount, Adambakkam, Madipakkam and Medavakkam before reaching Sholinganallur.

The corridor is expected to improve metro access for commuters travelling between residential neighbourhoods and important destinations in the city, including employment centres in south Chennai.

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Chennai Metro Phase-II: All 3 corridors and 128 stations

Phase-II will add three corridors covering a combined 118.9 km. The network will include 76.3 km of elevated sections and 42.6 km of underground sections, with 128 stations across the three lines.

The planned routes are:

Corridor Line / Colour Route Length Total No. of Stations Corridor 3 Purple Line Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT 45 km 50 Corridor 4 Yellow Line Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass 26 km 30 Corridor 5 Red Line Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur 47 km 48 Total 118.90 128

How Phase-II could improve metro connectivity in Chennai

With three new corridors planned, Chennai Metro Phase-II is expected to connect more neighbourhoods and key destinations across the city.

For commuters, this could mean easier access to metro stations, better connections between different areas and more convenient daily journeys to workplaces and other destinations.

By extending the network to areas not served by the existing lines, Phase-II could also make metro travel a more practical option for a wider section of Chennai’s commuters.

Chennai Metro Phase-I: Existing routes and stations

While Phase-II is under construction, Chennai Metro’s existing Phase-I network continues to serve commuters across two corridors. It covers around 45 km and has 32 stations.

Corridor-1 runs between Washermenpet and Chennai Airport, covering 23.085 km. Corridor-2 connects Chennai Central with St Thomas Mount over 21.961 km.

The existing network includes 13 elevated stations and 19 underground stations.