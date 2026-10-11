Tata Aeris review: Big on style & features, but lacks punch

Despite its generous feature list and clever packaging, the Aeris hits a roadblock when it comes to the open road

Having put the new Tata Aeris through its paces across bustling Delhi roads and nearby highways, it is evident that Tata Motors is trying to shake up the entry-level sedan segment. Technically, it’s a new generation of the Tigor, but dropping the old badge has given it a distinct personality. But can it dethrone established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze?

What I liked

One of the absolute highlights of the Aeris line-up is how Tata has engineered the iCNG AMT variant. Instead of a massive 70-litre CNG cylinder into the boot space, Tata has cleverly installed two 35-litre cylinders side by side right into the boot’s floor cavity. These are neatly concealed beneath a tray and topped with a carpet, creating a sturdy surface capable of handling heavy luggage.

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While overall boot capacity is reduced compared to the petrol variant, it still easily fits two suitcases. This packaging gives you usable space, unlike the Dzire CNG in which the single 55-litre tank leaves no room for bags. Also, the Aeris can run longer on CNG, reducing refuelling stops, and has a direct start-in-CNG mode. On the road, despite paper differences in power and torque, the transition between CNG and petrol modes is seamless.

Inside the cabin, top variants of the Aeris are feature-packed. Drivers get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera system featuring digital video recording (DVR), wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, front armrest, and luxurious leatherette and soft-touch dashboard and door padding. Ride comfort is class-leading.

Pricing is another massive win: entry-level pricing aggressively undercuts competitors like the Dzire, Amaze, and Aura, and the CNG AMT variant starting at an attractive Rs 7.69 lakh offers exceptional value for money.

What I didn’t like

Despite its generous feature list and clever packaging, the Aeris hits a roadblock when it comes to the open road. The 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine feels lacklustre. It lacks the effortless power, high-end performance, and smoothness found in competitors like the Dzire or Amaze. Out on open highways, overtaking long trucks while facing oncoming traffic left me in two minds, and I felt unsafe. The gearbox is average, and doesn’t have the slick refinement of its Japanese rivals. Finally, there are possibly manufacturing quality control issues at Tata; my test car suffered from a slightly offset steering wheel (requiring the wheel to be half a centimetre to the left just to drive straight) and an upside-down ORVM controller.

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Verdict

The Tata Aeris brings immense styling flair, incredible CNG practicality, and a feature list that punches well above its weight class. If you prioritise comfort, modern tech, and running costs over driving dynamics, it makes a compelling case, and is the best value for money in the segment — but maybe Tata needs to work on quality control.