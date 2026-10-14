Tata Power is building a data centre opportunity pipeline of over 2.8 GW across 18 leading domestic and global data centre operators as India’s demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital services grows.

The company said in its regulatory filing that it is working on 29 active projects spanning renewable energy, transmission and distribution (T&D), and integrated infrastructure solutions for the data centre sector.

Tata Power aims to expand its role beyond supplying electricity by offering solutions such as renewable energy, grid connectivity, energy storage, cooling systems and utility infrastructure. It is also exploring opportunities related to powered land for large data centre facilities.

Tata Power’s 2.8 GW data centre opportunity pipeline

The company’s pipeline includes around 430 MW of upcoming power demand under its distribution network, 1,236 MW of transmission-linked opportunities and 1,150 MW of green energy capacity under active engagement.

Tata Power’s presence across power generation, transmission and distribution allows it to offer integrated solutions to data centre operators. These facilities require reliable and uninterrupted electricity to support AI applications, cloud services and other digital operations.

The company is looking to participate in the development of large-scale data centres and next-generation digital infrastructure as India strengthens its position as a global AI and technology hub.

Tata Power expands Mumbai power infrastructure

Tata Power is also upgrading its transmission network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to meet the rising electricity requirements of large data centres.

The company is upgrading its 110 kV and 220 kV networks while increasing transformation and transmission capacities. It is also strengthening network redundancy to ensure a reliable power supply for energy-intensive digital infrastructure.

In addition, Tata Power is developing new receiving stations and advancing a 400 kV transmission ring network. These upgrades are aimed at creating a stronger grid that can support the region’s growing data centre capacity.

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The infrastructure expansion forms part of Tata Power’s Rs 15,000 crore Mumbai Grid Upgradation and Expansion Plan.

AI data centres could add 26.3 GW to power demand by FY32

India’s growing AI and digital infrastructure ecosystem is expected to drive a significant increase in electricity demand.

According to estimates from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), cited by the Ministry of Power, AI-led data centres could add around 26.3 GW to India’s electricity demand by FY2031-32.

The growing power requirements of data centres are creating opportunities for energy companies to supply renewable power and develop the transmission and distribution infrastructure needed to support these facilities.

Tata Power said its integrated presence across the power value chain positions it to cater to this demand and support India’s expanding digital infrastructure.

Tata Power share price

The share price of Tata Power is up nearly 2% in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 17.08% in past six month. On year-to-date basis, Tata Power has fallen 8.39%.