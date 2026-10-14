International travellers flying out of Mumbai can breathe a sigh of relief. Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) has postponed its proposed 33% reduction in international departure slots at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) until March 2027.



The decision follows strong pushback from airlines regarding plans to force a partial shift of flight operations to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Following high-level discussions between AAHL executives and airline representatives on October 13, airport management confirmed that international flight schedules will remain unaffected during the upcoming winter schedule, news agency PTI reported.

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Mumbai Airport: How many flights were facing cuts?

Earlier, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) asked 46 airlines to cut down their international departure slots by 33% or shift some operations to Navi Mumbai Airport. The proposal would have impacted 265 of the 770 weekly international departures from Terminal 2.

The reductions were aimed at making space for domestic operations being relocated from Terminal 1, which is slated for redevelopment. For passengers, the decision removes the immediate risk of these proposed cuts during the winter schedule.

Travellers, however, should continue checking their flight status with their respective airlines.

(Photo source: Adani Airports website)

Why were the airlines against the proposal?

Airlines raised concerns about the proposed changes, specifically their timing, which clashed with the beginning of the winter schedule. According to an Indian Express report, carriers also sought details of Terminal 1’s structural safety audit, information on capacity utilisation, and options for shifting operations to Navi Mumbai Airport.

The issue was discussed at an October 6 meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, following which further talks with airlines were planned.

What has Adani Airports assured airlines?

After discussions with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), AAHL director Jeet Adani and CEO Arun Bansal assured airlines that they would minimise disruptions.

A MIAL spokesperson stated to PTI, “They have further given a commitment not to disturb any slots for the winter schedule.” The airport operator also committed to respecting historical slot allocations and backing airlines that are voluntarily shifting operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport.

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What happens next?

According to PTI, the final framework for shifting operations is expected to be discussed at a meeting chaired by the Civil Aviation Secretary on October 20. A joint working group will prepare an implementation plan, while another meeting between AAHL and airline representatives is scheduled for October 28.

The airlines are also expected to begin shifting international operations in phases from the summer schedule commencing in March 2027. However, the final transition plan has not yet been approved.

Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 redevelopment: What is the plan?

In its October 3 statement, Adani Airports said redevelopment of Terminal 1B’s north section was planned to begin in January 2027.

The affected section handles approximately five million passengers annually.

AAHL CEO Arun Bansal said, “91% of Mumbai Airport’s passenger traffic will remain unaffected even as we undertake redevelopment of the age-old infrastructure that was in urgent need of repairs.”

However, the redevelopment itself could also be deferred until March 2027.

Once completed, the project is expected to increase Terminal 1’s annual passenger capacity from 15 million to 20 million. The revised redevelopment schedule and any subsequent flight changes remain subject to further discussions.