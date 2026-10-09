Mercedes-Benz gets 650 EOIs in 36 hours for new Electric GLC

Mercedes-Benz India received over 650 Expressions of Interest in 36 hours for its upcoming Electric GLC (GLC 400 4MATIC). Built on next-gen EV tech and locally produced in Chakan, deliveries start mid-November following its November 4 launch.

Premium EV adoption in India is picking up pace, and Mercedes-Benz India appears to have struck the right chord with luxury car buyers ahead of the festive season launch of the Electric GLC.

The German luxury carmaker announced that its upcoming all-new Electric GLC garnered over 650 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) within just 36 hours of opening bookings on October 5. The strong response comes well ahead of the SUV’s official market debut scheduled for November 4.

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The Electric GLC marks the Indian debut of Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation electric architecture. Crucially for the brand’s local footprint, the SUV—specifically the GLC 400 4MATIC variant—will be locally manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility near Pune, making it the first SUV on this new-gen electric platform to be produced locally.

“More than 650 bookings in just 36 hours, even before market launch, paves the way for Electric GLC becoming one of the most successful Mercedes-Benz in India at launch,” said Brendon Sissing, vice-president, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India. “This exceptional customer response underscores the strength of our brand, unmatched desirability of our products, and Mercedes-Benz’s pivotal role in shaping the future of luxury electric mobility in the country.”

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The high pre-launch traction highlights a growing appetite among well-heeled Indian buyers for zero-emission luxury without sacrificing everyday practicality or brand prestige. Recently named the German Premium Car of the Year 2026, the Electric GLC builds on the legacy of one of Mercedes-Benz’s highest-selling SUV nameplates globally.

Mercedes-Benz India confirmed that EOIs remain open through its franchise partners and online platform for subsequent production batches, with customer deliveries set to commence from mid-November.