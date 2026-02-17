Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launched finally: Price starts from Rs 10.99 lakh but here is the CATCH

The Maruti e Vitara undercuts rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and VinFast VF6 with its aggressive introductory pricing.

After showcasing its first all-electric SUV almost a year ago, Maruti Suzuki has officially launched its e Vitara midsize electric SUV in India. The eVitara marks the company’s entry into the growing EV segment dominated by the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and MG Windsor. The introductory pricing for the e Vitara starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), but note that this is applicable under a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model – where the battery pack is rented separately at Rs 3.99 per kilometre driven.

Bookings for the e Vitara are now open across Maruti’s Nexa dealerships and online, with customers required to pay a token amount of Rs 21,000. This launch price applies to the base Delta variant equipped with the smaller 49kWh battery pack and is valid until March 31, 2026. Maruti Suzuki says that full pricing for higher trims and the larger battery option will be announced later.

Maruti says that the BaaS scheme aims to make electric mobility more accessible by significantly lowering the upfront cost, excluding the expensive battery from the vehicle’s base price. Maruti is also offering complimentary perks, including a home charger and installation worth Rs 50,000, plus free charging for one year across its EV network.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Battery options and performance

The e Vitara is available with two battery configurations:

49kWh pack (Delta trim only): This variant delivers 144hp (or approximately 142-144 bhp in some reports), 189Nm torque, and an ARAI-rated range of 440km.

61kWh pack (Zeta and Alpha trims): These variants produce 174hp (or 172 bhp), 189Nm torque, and a claimed range of 543km.

All variants feature front-wheel drive (2WD) as standard. Charging times include 10-80% in about 6.5 hours (49kWh) or 9 hours (61kWh) using a 7.4kW AC charger, while DC fast charging supports up to 70kW for a 10-80% top-up in 45 minutes.

Maruti e Vitara: Design and features

Inspired by the eVX concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023, the e Vitara sports a muscular SUV stance with all-LED headlamps, active grille shutters for battery cooling, aero-optimised 18-inch alloy wheels, connected LED tail-lamps with a transparent bar, a rear spoiler, and chunky bumper cladding.

Inside, it offers a premium dual-tone brown-and-black cabin with soft-touch materials, a flat-bottom steering wheel, asymmetrical dual screens (10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Infinity/JBL sound system, wireless charging, fixed glass sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, 10-way powered driver seat, sliding/reclining rear seats, and connected car technology.

Safety is bolstered by 7 airbags, front/rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 ADAS on higher trims.

ALSO READ MG Motor unveils the Majestor

e Vitara rivals at a glance

Manufactured at Maruti’s Gujarat facility (in partnership with Toyota under global collaborations), the e Vitara enters a competitive midsize electric SUV space. It undercuts rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and VinFast VF6 with its aggressive introductory pricing.

Further details on higher variants, on-road pricing, and delivery timelines are expected soon.