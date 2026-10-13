Hyundai to launch Bayon SUV on October 26

Hyundai Motor India will launch the mid-size Bayon SUV on October 26, with bookings open at ₹11,000. Positioned between Venue and Creta to rival Maruti Victoris, it debuts with a 1.5L petrol engine, AI voice tech, and an NVIDIA-powered connected cockpit.

Hyundai Motor India will expand its SUV portfolio with the launch of the all-new Bayon mid-size SUV on October 26, with bookings open for ₹11,000. Deliveries are scheduled to begin during the festive season, with detailed timelines to be announced at launch.

“With the Hyundai BAYON, we are placing technology and convenience at the heart of the customer experience. Its generative AI voice assistant, NVIDIA-powered connected cockpit, over-the-air updates and Bluelink features deliver intuitive, connected and personalised mobility for Indian customers,” said Tarun Garg, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Targeting Maruti Victoris

The Bayon will be positioned below the Creta and above the Venue, targeting rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which has recorded average monthly sales of around 12,000 units since its launch last year.

SUVs accounted for over 70% of Hyundai’s domestic sales mix during the few quarters. The launch reflects the company’s strategy to deepen its presence in the competitive mid-size SUV segment rather than relying primarily on the Creta.

The strategy mirrors Maruti Suzuki’s approach, with the Victoris and Grand Vitara catering to different customer requirements. Hyundai plans to offer two distinct products in the segment, with the Bayon positioned as a more affordable, value-oriented offering and the next-generation Creta, due in 2027, targeting the premium end of the segment.

Petrol engine at launch

The Bayon gets fresh styling cues resembling the latest-generation Tucson. However, it will initially be offered with a single 1.5-litre petrol engine, without diesel or CNG options.

Hyundai is looking to attract a wider set of buyers through the Bayon’s focus on affordability and fuel efficiency, while the next-generation Creta is expected to offer a broader range of powertrains, including a hybrid option.

At a later stage, Hyundai is expected to introduce a factory-fitted CNG variant of the Bayon. This would make it the first CNG-powered Hyundai model in the segment.

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Electric SUV next in line

Following the Bayon’s festive-season launch, Hyundai will shift its focus towards electrification with an all-new compact electric SUV, internally codenamed HE1i.

The model is expected to make its global debut by the end of 2026 and is being developed specifically for Indian customers, marking the next step in the company’s plans to expand its SUV and electric vehicle portfolio.