Automakers question CAQM’s EV push, highlight negligible pollution from BS-VI CNG cars

Carmakers and city gas distributors question CAQM’s mandate phasing out CNG vehicles in Delhi-NCR, citing negligible PM2.5 emissions and calling for technology neutrality.

Carmakers and city gas distributors have questioned CAQM’s push towards electric vehicles (EVs), arguing that phasing out CNG makes little sense when newer CNG cars contribute very little to Delhi-NCR’s annual PM2.5 pollution. A calculation by carmakers, based on CAQM data, estimates that BS-VI CNG cars account for just 0.0001% of the region’s annual PM2.5 pollution.

According to the original equipment manufacturers’ (OEMs) estimates, BS-VI cars account for just 0.004% of Delhi-NCR’s annual PM2.5 pollution, with CNG cars contributing an even smaller share. The calculations use figures from CAQM reports alongside additional industry assumptions and have not been independently validated.

The calculations draw on findings that transport accounts for 23% of Delhi’s PM2.5 concentrations during winter, while BS-VI vehicles contribute around 7% of particulate matter emissions from the vehicle fleet.

The OEMs argue that the limited contribution of newer, emission-compliant cars to particulate pollution raises questions about the additional air-quality gains from replacing them with EVs. They have also called for comparisons to account for the full lifecycle of EVs, including emissions from electricity generation and vehicle manufacturing, rather than focusing only on tailpipe emissions.

The objections follow an interim report by CAQM’s Expert Committee for Abatement of Vehicular Emission in Delhi-NCR, which recommended a phased transition towards zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles across categories, with targets extending to 2032 for certain vehicle segments.

Separately, the Association of CGD Entities (ACE), which represents city gas distribution companies, has challenged restrictions on new CNG light goods vehicles under CAQM’s Direction No. 102, issued on August 19.

In a September 21 letter to CAQM, ACE questioned the assessment that a BS-VI CNG light goods vehicle emits 57.1 times the PM2.5 of a BS-VI CNG passenger car. The association argued that available measured emissions data did not support a difference of that magnitude and sought an independent technical review of the emission factors and calculations.

ACE also claimed that stopping new CNG light goods vehicle registrations would reduce Delhi-NCR’s annual PM2.5 pollution by less than 0.001%. It has asked the commission to quantify the additional air-quality benefits of the restrictions, while warning of their potential impact on investment in the city gas distribution network.

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Industry representatives have also highlighted the potential of compressed biogas (CBG), a renewable fuel that can be distributed through existing gas infrastructure. They argue that CBG could help utilise existing investments as the transport sector transitions towards cleaner fuels.

In April, associations representing sugar, ethanol, bioenergy and green energy interests also urged CAQM to consider alternatives such as ethanol, CNG and CBG alongside battery-electric vehicles.

While EVs eliminate tailpipe emissions, the industry argues that policy decisions should compare the emissions benefits of different technologies. CNG vehicles continue to produce emissions, while CBG’s environmental benefits depend on its production pathway. The industry submissions call for a technology-neutral assessment before restrictions are imposed on existing alternatives.