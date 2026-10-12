Festive Pulse – II | Automobiles: Bumper bookings, bigger freebies

The stakes are high. For carmakers, the Navratri-to-Diwali stretch brings in about a third of the year’s business, and M&M has built up inventory well in advance so as not to miss out.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta’s workdays are getting longer. The CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division is looking forward to the festive season, and he is making sure customers are spoilt for choice.

“We expect a strong festive season, fuelled by robust demand across the portfolio, thanks to a fresh line-up of products and refreshes,” Gollagunta told FE.

The stakes are high. For carmakers, the Navratri-to-Diwali stretch brings in about a third of the year’s business, and M&M has built up inventory well in advance so as not to miss out. “We remain well-placed to cater to the expected increase in demand,” Gollagunta said. He believes the GST rate revisions continue to support affordability, though he admits there are inflationary pressures.

Car sales have been booming since last September, and the festive season has got off to a good start. Maruti Suzuki says Onam sales were overwhelming.

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Santosh Iyer, CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, expects the momentum from a strong September quarter to carry on across markets. “Despite the high base, our Q3 2026 sales have grown across the entry, core and top-end segments. We expect festive demand to peak further, with Dussehra, Diwali and Dhanteras ahead of us, extending into November,” he said. Beyond the Tier-I metros, Iyer sees strong demand in the mini-metros. While Mercedes has planned for the festive rush, he said demand for some models is overwhelming.

At Maruti Suzuki, bookings crossed 2 lakh at the start of October, according to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales. Banerjee isn’t too worried that deficient rains will hurt demand. Going by September sales, he says, rural markets continue to do very well, and penetration is rising.

To be sure, the industry isn’t expecting a repeat of last year’s 30%-plus jump, which came soon after GST on most vehicles was cut from 28% to 18%. Even on that high base, though, it expects volumes to grow 8-9%.

To draw buyers into showrooms, dealers are readying discounts, as they do every year. With no sharp price cut to lure customers this time, they are adding a few more freebies.

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Last year, a typical mid-size SUV came with benefits of around ₹45,000-65,000, including insurance, accessories and other freebies, according to a Mumbai dealer. This year, the package is richer. “Accessory discounts have increased, and the total benefits are estimated at ₹60,000-1,00,000,” he said, adding that discounts could be even bigger on models where inventories are high.

Dealers expect the Mahindra XEV 9S, Hyundai Creta and Tata Punch to be among the fastest sellers, with cars priced at ₹15-20 lakh likely to draw the most buyers.

Two-wheeler makers are also gearing up for a good season. The 2025 festive season was strong for them too, with sales up a little over 20% on 2024. That kind of jump may not be repeated, especially with some rural pockets hit by a weak monsoon, but sales should still be healthy.

“We’re hoping to see at least a 10-15% increase this Diwali,” a Delhi-based dealer told FE.