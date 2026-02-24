Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric coming to India with 792km claimed range: Expected price, features, design and more

The India-spec model is the rear-wheel-drive CLA 250+ variant, featuring a single rear-axle electric motor producing 272 hp (200 kW) and 350 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz India has officially debuted the all-electric CLA sedan in the country, marking the return of the CLA nameplate as a fully electric model after the ICE version was discontinued in early 2020. Built on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) EV platform, the CLA Electric positions itself as an entry-level luxury EV, replacing the A-Class Limousine (ICE) as well as the EQA and EQB electric SUVs in the brand’s Indian lineup.

While the design is the centre of attention, the headline specification is its impressive claimed range of 792 km on the WLTP cycle, powered by an 85 kWh (usable) battery pack and an 800-volt electrical architecture that promises up to 93% drivetrain efficiency. This alone positions the CLA Electric among the longest-range EVs in its class, surpassing even larger models like the EQS in WLTP testing.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Performance, charging, and India-specific upgrades

The India-spec model is the rear-wheel-drive CLA 250+ variant, featuring a single rear-axle electric motor producing 272 hp (200 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of around 210 km/h. A key technical highlight is the inclusion of a two-speed gearbox, similar to the Porsche Taycan, aiding better efficiency and performance.

Charging is ultra-fast thanks to the 800V system, offering up to 240 kW DC fast charging, enabling 400 km of range to be added in 20 minutes under optimal conditions. Mercedes has tailored the India version with raised ground clearance, specially tuned suspension for local road conditions, and a heat-protective coating on the large panoramic glass roof to handle hot climates.

Design, interior, and tech

The CLA Electric adopts a sleek, aerodynamic coupe-like silhouette with a drag coefficient of just 0.21 Cd. Exterior highlights include a sealed front grille featuring 142 backlit stars, flush door handles, a full-width rear light bar, and 18-inch wheels as standard with the AMG Line package (included on India models). Available colours include Clear Blue, Cosmic Black, Polar White, Alpine Grey, and Patagonia Red (select Manufaktur options).

Inside, it features a modern, tech-forward cabin with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a large 14-inch central touchscreen running the new MB.OS operating system, which supports over-the-air updates and AI-driven functions. A unique glass panel with LED-backlit star logos replaces a traditional passenger display, syncing with ambient lighting. Other conveniences include wireless charging, six 100W USB-C ports, and a 40:20:40 split rear seat. Boot space stands at 405 litres, plus a 101-litre frunk.

Safety is bolstered by front, side, and centre airbags, plus camera- and radar-based Level 2 ADAS. The model earned a full 5-star Euro NCAP rating in 2025 (Bharat NCAP testing pending).

Expected price and launch timeline

Bookings for the CLA Electric open on March 10, 2026, with the official launch scheduled for April 2026. Expected pricing falls in the Rs 55-60 lakh ex-showroom range, making it a competitive entry into the premium EV sedan segment.