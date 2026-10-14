Elon Musk wants to enter India. India hasn’t said yes.

On Wednesday, 7 October 2026, the world’s richest man said ‘certain oligarchs’ were blocking Starlink from India. He named nobody. ‘You can guess who they are,’ he wrote.

Source: X (@elonmusk), Wednesday, 7 October 2026

Starlink says it is ready. It has built twenty gateway sites in India. It still needs spectrum, a second round of security clearance, and approval for foreign direct investment (FDI). Spectrum pricing for every satellite operator still needs Cabinet sign-off.

But the real story isn’t the fight. It’s the businesses that already sell internet in India, from space and on the ground… and what happens to them when Starlink switches on.

It won’t hit them all the same way. Four sectors sit closest to it. Here is how each one works, and where Starlink fits in.

1. Satellite communication services: Starlink sells the same product

This sector rents satellite links to banks, ships, airlines, oil fields, mines, and government users who can’t get fiber. Most of these links run on satellites about 36,000 kilometers up, so response times are slow.

Starlink’s satellites fly at 540 to 570 kilometers. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the space regulator, has approved 4,408 of them for India. The shorter trip means quicker response times, and that is the very thing these customers pay for.

The Indian market is small by telecom standards. IMARC Group puts satellite broadband services at US$ 394 million (m) in 2025.

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Nelco, a Tata Power subsidiary, is the listed name with the deepest exposure. In March 2023, about 26% of all small-dish satellite terminals installed in India ran on Nelco’s network. In 2019, it also won a licence to offer internet on planes and ships in India.

Its profits were shrinking even before Starlink’s launch. Revenue stood at Rs 3.07 billion (bn) in FY26, against Rs 3.13 bn three years earlier.

Net profit fell from Rs 240 m to Rs 30 m over two years. The return on capital employed (ROCE) dropped from 23% to 7% over the same two years.

Data Source: Nelco annual reports (consolidated), Screener

Now the Starlink link. Starlink already sells Nelco’s main products abroad.

Enterprise links: Starlink markets business plans worldwide. In India, it has not yet published those prices.

Starlink markets business plans worldwide. In India, it has not yet published those prices. Planes: By June 2026, Starlink had signed 41 airlines, covering more than 7,000 aircraft under installation or contract. In-flight internet is one of Nelco’s growth areas.

By June 2026, Starlink had signed 41 airlines, covering more than 7,000 aircraft under installation or contract. In-flight internet is one of Nelco’s growth areas. Phones from space: Starlink has applied to IN-SPACe for a network of nearly 30,000 satellites that can talk straight to phones. A phone-to-satellite venture in which Nelco holds a minority stake targets an early-2028 launch.

Three features decide how this plays out. First, 65% to 70% of Nelco’s revenue comes from recurring bandwidth fees, on contracts of one to three years. Each renewal gives a customer a chance to compare.

Second, Nelco owns no satellites. It leases capacity, and in August 2025 it signed up to sell low-orbit service from Eutelsat OneWeb, a direct Starlink rival.

Third, The Economic Times reported in April 2025 that Starlink had held talks with Nelco and state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL). Neither has announced a deal.

So, Nelco could meet Starlink as a rival, a partner, or both.

2. Mobile telecom: The fight is only at the rural edge

Mobile operators earn from volume: hundreds of millions of users, each paying a small bill. Starlink works the other way.

The overlap sits in rural India. In March 2026, rural India had sixty phone connections per 100 people. Urban India had 151. Rural internet subscriptions stood at 48 per 100 people, against 77 for the country.

Price limits how far Starlink can push into that gap. The only India prices it ever showed were Rs 8,600 a month, plus Rs 34,000 for the dish. That list appeared on its website in December 2025, and Starlink later called it test data.

Data Source: Company results for the June 2026 quarter, Starlink India website. Starlink later called its December 2025 prices test data.

Bharti Airtel earned Rs 264 a month per mobile user in the June 2026 quarter. Vodafone Idea earned Rs 195.

But Starlink sells home broadband, so the fairer yardstick is Airtel’s home broadband user, who pays Rs 523 a month. Even against that, the Starlink test price is 16 times higher.

Capacity sets a second limit. In July 2025, IN-SPACe said Starlink’s approved network could deliver 600 gigabits per second over India.

We did the calculation. Running flat out every second of a month, which no network does, that moves about 194 m gigabytes (GB). At Vodafone Idea’s average of 21.7 GB per 4G and 5G user, it covers roughly 9 m users. That is under 1% of India’s 1.07 bn broadband connections (107 crore) in March 2026.

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Bharti Airtel meets Starlink from both sides. In March 2025, it signed a deal to sell Starlink kits to its customers. Its promoter group’s arm, Bharti Space, also owns 17.88% of Eutelsat, whose OneWeb network competes with Starlink. Eutelsat OneWeb holds its Indian licence and waits on the same spectrum.

Vodafone Idea meets Starlink only as a possible rival for rural users. Its 4G network covered 87% of India’s population in June 2026. Other operators already cover most of the remaining 13%, so satellite’s real opening is narrower: villages have no network reaches. Vodafone Idea plans to spend Rs 450 bn on its network till March 2029.

Data Source: Vodafone Idea investor presentation, 2026

3. Telecom towers: Satellites can replace a tower or feed one

Every mobile signal needs a tower. That makes satellite both a threat and a tool for tower companies.

Indus Towers owns 267,611 towers, up 6.3% in a year. Revenue reached Rs 84.3 bn in the June 2026 quarter, with a margin of 53.6% on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA).

Bharti Airtel owns about 51% of the company and is its largest tenant. Vodafone Idea is the second. So, Indus grows when those two build. At the end of June 2026, its towers carried 432,250 co-locations, or 1.62 operators per tower on average.

Data Source: Indus Towers, June 2026 quarter results

Starlink touches this business in two ways.

The first is replacement. Starlink’s direct-to-cell service lets ordinary phones send texts and use basic data straight from a satellite. It already runs abroad with carriers like T-Mobile in the US.

In India, this needs approval for Starlink’s second-generation network, which IN-SPACe has rejected once. Until that changes, Indian phones still need a tower nearby.

The second is support. A remote tower needs a link back to the main network. Laying fiber to a hilltop is costly. In 2021, KDDI chose Starlink to carry traffic from 1,200 remote towers in Japan. Here, satellite feeds the tower instead of replacing it.

Both cases center on the most remote sites. The government has commissioned 24,784 towers in uncovered villages under its Digital Bharat Nidhi scheme, as of Tuesday, 30 June 2026. These hills, forests, islands, and border areas are where both uses of satellite would show up first.

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4. Rural fiber builders: Same villages, different wire

BharatNet is the government’s plan to take fiber to every village council. Satellite chases the same last mile, which makes it a direct rival to fiber in the hardest-to-reach villages.

This is not new. In 2020, BharatNet picked Hughes India to connect 5,000 of the hardest-to-reach village councils by satellite. Those links ran on Indian Space Research Organisation satellites parked 36,000 kilometers up. Starlink offers the same job from a far lower orbit.

The fiber side is huge. In August 2023, the Cabinet approved Rs 1.39 trillion (tn) for an amended BharatNet program. Its target is 15 m home fiber connections.

Uptake has been slow. By February 2026, only 948,237 home fiber links were active. A parliamentary panel called the network’s use ‘sub-optimal’ in August 2026. As of June 2026, the government listed 221,000 village councils as service-ready, but only 80,472 had a working network point.

HFCL is one of the listed firms that build this network. In January 2025, it won a Rs 25 bn BharatNet order from BSNL for Punjab. In November 2024, its consortium with Rail Vikas Nigam and Aerial Telecom Solutions was the lowest bidder for Uttar Pradesh at Rs 69.25 bn, plus Rs 41.6 bn for ten years of maintenance.

HFCL’s order book stood at Rs 266.65 bn in the June 2026 quarter, with government customers at Rs 105 bn.

Data Source: HFCL investor presentation, June 2026 quarter

These orders pay HFCL to build and run the fiber, whoever ends up using it. How many homes sign up is a separate question, and satellite now gives those homes a second way online.

What to watch next

Cabinet approval: The Digital Communications Commission has backed a spectrum charge of 5% of adjusted gross revenue, or 4% in rural and remote areas. An inter-ministerial panel and the Cabinet still have to clear it.

The Digital Communications Commission has backed a spectrum charge of 5% of adjusted gross revenue, or 4% in rural and remote areas. An inter-ministerial panel and the Cabinet still have to clear it. The real tariff: A final India price will replace the December 2025 test figures.

A final India price will replace the December 2025 test figures. Phone-to-satellite approval: A ruling on Starlink’s second-generation network matters most for towers.

A ruling on Starlink’s second-generation network matters most for towers. Business plans: Starlink’s enterprise, aviation, and maritime prices for India will show how directly it takes on existing satellite firms.

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Who wins?

This is Elon versus India. Just not the way the posts tell it.

On one side stands the world’s largest satellite internet network: about 9,600 satellites and 10.3 m subscribers by March 2026, plus twenty gateways built on Indian soil.

On the other side stands a market of over 1 bn broadband connections, where the average mobile bill is about Rs 196 a month, as per the telecom regulator. Every satellite operator must clear security and spectrum checks, and foreign ones FDI too.

Musk can win the argument on X. In India, he still has to win it on price, capacity, and paperwork.

Investors don’t need to pick a side. Whoever wins the war of words, the scorecard will show up in these four sectors first.

Happy investing.

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