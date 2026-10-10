Small facelifts fail to enthuse car buyers

Damp sales for badge revivals, low-key launches

When the Duster E-Tech 160 strong hybrid hits the showrooms on October 17, Renault dealers will be hoping that its impressive 29 km/litre fuel efficiency brings buyers, missing since March, to showrooms.

As carmakers flood the market ahead of Diwali and dealers clear their 45-day stocks, the industry’s sales numbers hide a stark reality: 2026 has been a ruthless year for badge revivals, minor facelifts, and low-key launches.

The biggest example is the Duster itself. Unveiled on January 26 and launched on March 17, the iconic badge was expected to ride the legacy of its predecessor. Sales peaked in April at 2,359 units. But by August, dispatches plummeted to just 406 units – roughly 1/30th of Hyundai Creta’s monthly volume, which consistently crosses the 15,000-unit mark.

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Dealer feedback reveals the real cause behind the drop. Most prospective buyers walked into Renault showrooms asking for the strong hybrid, but when informed that only standard petrol variants were available at launch, a lot of bookings got cancelled. Now, with bookings open for the Duster hybrid claiming diesel-beating fuel economy, Renault faces the ultimate test of the year.

Renault is not alone. The Tata Sierra, another big brand name resurrected in December last year, made an impressive start with dispatches peaking at 9,003 units in March. Yet, volumes have steadily dropped every month since, settling at 5,622 units in August. While respectable, the Sierra has proven to be no match for the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, or Maruti Suzuki Victoris, each consistently selling over 10,000 units monthly.

The story repeats itself with mid-life facelifts. Skoda’s Kushaq facelift debuted on March 21 and peaked at 2,307 units, only to hover around 1,000 units by August. Volkswagen’s Taigun facelift, launched on April 9, peaked at 1,543 units in its first month before sliding back below 1,000 units in August. Honda launched the City facelift on May 22, and after a peak of 1,227 units in May, sales fizzled back down to 514 units by August.

Even fresh nameplates are struggling to make a mark: Nissan’s Tekton, launched on July 9, saw dispatches crash from 1,670 units in July to a disappointing 491 units in August.

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“The Indian car market in 2026 is unforgiving to incomplete product strategies,” said an expert tracking the auto sector. “Whether it is delaying the key engine variant (as is the case with the Duster), lacking dealer network depth in Tier-2 markets, or offering incremental cosmetic facelifts in declining segments (Honda City), buyers are sticking to proven market leaders.”

As festive dispatches reach their peak, the upcoming launch of the Duster hybrid will signal whether automakers can course-correct through timely engine additions, or if 2026 will be remembered as the year when nostalgia and cosmetic updates didn’t work.