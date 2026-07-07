EV penetration tops 12% as June retail sales hit record high

Passenger vehicle sales more than double while commercial vehicle volumes hit a new high, FADA data show.

The electric vehicle (EV) market recorded its strongest-ever monthly retail performance in June, with sales crossing the 3,00,000 unit mark for the first time as rising adoption across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers lifted overall EV penetration beyond 12%.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), EV retail sales rose 62.7 % year-on-year to a record 306,220 units in June, compared with 188,773 units in the same month last year. The growth was led by record sales in the electric passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments, while electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) and three-wheelers (E3Ws) also posted healthy gains.

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“June 2026 was a defining month in India’s mobility transition. The industry retailed 3,06,220 electric vehicles which is an all-time high in FADA’s records and nearly 63% higher than a year ago,” said C S Vigneshwar, President, FADA.

Electric passenger vehicle retail sales more than doubled year-on-year to a record 31,823 units, rising 19.3 % over May. EV penetration improved to 7.7 % from 6.6 % in May and 4.8 % a year earlier. Tata Motors retained leadership with 12,187 units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (7,766), JSW MG Motor India (5,861), Maruti Suzuki (1,919) and VinFast (1,404).

Electric two-wheeler retail sales rose to 193,735 units, up 13.5 % over May and 75 % year-on-year, taking EV penetration in the segment to 10.6 % from 9.3 % in May and 7 % a year ago. TVS Motor retained the top spot with 47,064 units, followed by Bajaj Auto at 43,306 units and Ather Energy at 31,230 units. Hero MotoCorp recorded one of the strongest annual growth rates among major manufacturers, while Ola Electric’s retail volumes declined year-on-year despite a sequential improvement.

Electric three-wheeler retail sales increased 27.4 % year-on-year and 7.8 % over May to 77,448 units. The segment remained India’s most electrified vehicle category, with EV penetration at 64.1 % , compared with 64.4 % in May and 58.4 % in June last year. Mahindra Group led the market with 12,838 units, narrowly ahead of Bajaj Auto’s 11,279 units, while TVS Motor ranked third with 3,823 units.

Electric commercial vehicle retail sales also touched a record 3,214 units, up 33.9 % month-on-month and 163.7 % year-on-year, taking EV penetration to 3.53 %. Tata Motors led the segment with 1,114 units, ahead of Euler Motors (700) and Mahindra Group (315). FADA said June’s performance reflected broad-based EV adoption across all major vehicle segments, with both established automakers and new entrants driving the market’s expansion.