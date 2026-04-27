Munich, Stuttgart, or Austin: India’s best entry-luxury EVs compared.

Should an Indian buyer choose the comfort coming from Munich, the style and efficiency from Stuttgart, or the futuristic utility from Austin?

With Mercedes-Benz India launching the CLA Electric on Friday priced Rs xx.xx lakh, and Tesla driving in the Model Y L on Wednesday for Rs 61.99 lakh, choosing the right entry-luxury EV has gotten difficult – especially considering that the segment is ruled by the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase (Rs 51.4 lakh). Should an Indian buyer choose the comfort coming from Munich, the style and efficiency from Stuttgart, or the futuristic utility from Austin?

Tesla Model Y L

It’s the disruptor here – with six seats, it has the biggest cabin space, and is the quickest of the three, hitting 0-100 km/h in just 5 seconds. While it lacks the classic old-world luxury materials of its German rivals, it compensates with an unmatched tech suite, including an 18-speaker audio system.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric

The CLA Electric is built for the driver who wants a mini-S-Class aesthetic, and a racecar-like performance. It features a unique two-speed gearbox that optimises efficiency, allowing for a massive claimed range of 792 km. It is a ‘roadstunner’ with its backlit star grille, but it demands a compromise on rear-seat comfort due to a high floor and cramped legroom.

BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase

BMW has pivoted towards the chauffeur-driven Indian executive. The iX1 LWB offers the most spacious second row in its segment, allowing passengers to sit cross-legged. At just Rs 51.4 lakh, it is the most attainable entry into luxury electric mobility. But it is the slowest in acceleration (0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds) and lacks some premium frills like ventilated seats or a frunk (front trunk).

The verdict

BMW iX1 LWB: It offers you the best rear-seat space. It might look a bit boxy, but the ride quality and legroom are unmatched for those who prefer being driven.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: It’s the best in style and range, and is a masterclass in efficiency and design, though the stiff suspension and tight rear seats make it strictly a driver’s car.

Tesla Model Y L: It’s the best for tech and utility, and is a futuristic powerhouse that disrupts the segment with its six-seat layout and explosive speed, even if it doesn’t yet carry the same luxury badge weight as the Germans.