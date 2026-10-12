EXPLAINER | How CAFE-III could bring more small EVs on the roads

India’s CAFE-III norms (2027–2032) aim for a 16.7% fuel-efficiency boost. Featuring 3x super credits for BEVs and REEVs, the framework incentivizes high-volume, affordable EVs and hybrids to offset larger SUV emissions across automaker fleets.

By Kavan Mukhtyar

The CAFE-III norms are technology-neutral, allowing automakers to meet progressively tighter fuel-efficiency targets through EVs, hybrids, alternative fuels & more efficient ICE vehicles. But there’s a clear incentive to increase electrification. Kavan Mukhtyar explains why they may find smaller EVs more lucrative

l Why is CAFE-III important for the future of car technology?

CAFE-III or Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency phase III is the next step in India’s effort to make vehicles cleaner and more fuel-efficient. The framework targets 16.7% higher fuel efficiency between 2027 and 2032, while giving carmakers multiple ways to achieve that goal through electric vehicles (EV), hybrids, alternative fuels and fuel-saving technologies. Its importance goes beyond regulation. More efficient vehicles can help reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions, improve air quality and reduce India’s dependence on imported oil. For consumers, it is likely to result in a wider choice of cleaner and more efficient vehicles.

l Why will it push automakers to make more EVs?

CAFE-III does not force manufacturers to choose any one technology. Carmakers can meet the targets using EVs, hybrids, alternative fuels or more efficient petrol and diesel vehicles. However, EVs receive the strongest incentives. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) receive the highest credit multipliers, making them an attractive way to meet future targets. So while carmakers have flexibility, the framework gives them a stronger reason to increase EV sales.

l How does the super credit for BEVs & REEVs change the compliance equation?

The 3X super credit gives every BEV and REEV three times the weighting in the fleet-average calculation. This means these vehicles contribute disproportionately towards meeting fuel-efficiency targets. For automobile manufacturers, EV volumes become more important. The real benefit comes not just from launching EVs, but from selling them in meaningful numbers.

l Could this make smaller & cheaper EVs more attractive for automakers?

Yes. The super-credit system rewards volume rather than vehicle price. An affordable EV that sells in large numbers can contribute more towards compliance than a premium EV with limited sales. This creates a strong incentive for carmakers to develop EVs for a broader customer base. The challenge, however, is that smaller and more affordable EVs can be harder to make profitably. Manufacturers will need to achieve higher sales volumes while keeping costs under control.

l How REEVs may emerge as a key category

CAFE-III gives range-extended electric vehicles the same 3x multiplier as battery electric vehicles, placing both among the most rewarded technologies under the framework. In an REEV, the wheels are powered by an electric motor, while a small engine generates electricity when the battery runs low. This can help address concerns around charging availability and longer-distance travel, making it another potential pathway to electrification. By giving REEVs the same regulatory benefit as BEVs, CAFE-III creates a strong incentive for manufacturers to explore this technology, but its success will depend on customer acceptance.

l How hybrids, flex fuel vehicles fit into the strategy

Hybrids, Plug-in hybrids and more efficient ICE vehicles continue to play an important role under CAFE-III. Plug-in hybrids and flex-fuel strong hybrids receive a 2.5x multiplier, conventional strong hybrids receive 1.6x and flex-fuel vehicles receive 1.1x. More efficient petrol and diesel vehicles can also contribute via lower fuel consumption, alternative fuels and recognised fuel-saving technolo-gies. CAFE-III is therefore not an EV-only policy. It offers manufacturers multiple routes to boost fuel efficiency.

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l How small EVs, hybrids & efficient ICE models can offset larger SUVs

Fleet balancing has always been a key feature of the CAFE framework and remains an important part of compliance under CAFE-III. What changes is the number of tools available to manufacturers. EVs, hybrids, efficient ICE vehicles, alternative fuels and approved technologies can all help improve the overall efficiency of a vehicle portfolio and offset the impact of larger SUVs. However, as targets become more demanding, manufacturers will also need to improve efficiency across their broader product range.

The writer is partner and leader automotive – PwC India

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.