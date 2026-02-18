Maruti Suzuki e Vitara full variant-wise prices revealed: Starts at Rs 15.99 lakh WITH battery included

The e Vitara is available with two battery configurations – the base Delta trim exclusively uses a 49kWh pack, while the mid Zeta and top Alpha trims come with a larger 61kWh battery.

After revealing the BaaS price list, Maruti Suzuki has disclosed the complete ex-showroom price list for its first electric SUV, the e Vitara. The electric SUV is offered in three main trims – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, with prices ranging from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and optional dual-tone colour.

The e Vitara is available with two battery configurations – the base Delta trim exclusively uses a 49kWh pack, while the mid Zeta and top Alpha trims come with a larger 61kWh battery. All the prices are introductory and include a complimentary 7.4kW home charger with installation, says Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Variant-wise pricing (ex-showroom)

– Delta (49kWh): Rs 15.99 lakh

– Zeta (61kWh): Rs 17.49 lakh

– Alpha (61kWh): Rs 19.79 lakh

– Alpha Dual-Tone (61kWh): Rs 20.01 lakh (additional premium for dual-tone colour)

Under the innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, customers can opt for significantly lower upfront costs by renting the battery separately:

– Delta BaaS: Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 3.99 per km battery rental

– Zeta BaaS: Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km battery rental

– Alpha BaaS: Rs 14.29 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km battery rental

– Alpha Dual-Tone BaaS: Rs 14.51 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km battery rental (approximate, based on reports)

The BaaS scheme aims to make electric ownership more affordable by separating the high-cost battery from the vehicle’s base price, with per-km charges covering usage. Hence, Maruti expects consumers to go for the base Delta variant and pay only for the kilometres driven.

Maruti e Vitara specifications and features

The 49kWh Delta variant of the Maruti e Vitara offers an ARAI-claimed range of 440 km, while the 61kWh Zeta and Alpha variants deliver up to 543 km. The e Vitara features front-wheel drive across all trims, with charging supported via a 7.4kW AC charger (included) and DC fast charging capability.

Bookings remain open through Nexa dealerships and online channels with a token amount of Rs 21,000. However, deliveries are expected to face constraints until July 2026 due to shared production lines at the Gujarat facility (in collaboration with Toyota) and high export demand limiting domestic volumes.

The full price reveal now positions the e Vitara competitively against rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV in the midsize electric SUV segment.