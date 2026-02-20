Tata Punch EV vs Punch petrol: Key differences in price, performance, features, and more

The Punch EV appeals to buyers seeking zero-emission driving and lower long-term costs, while the Punch petrol offers affordability, widespread refuelling convenience, and new engine options like the turbo-petrol.

With the launch of the facelifted Punch EV, Tata Motors now sells both the electric and petrol versions of its Punch hatchback, which is now equipped with the latest design trends and features in early 2026. The facelifted Punch EV starts at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the petrol (ICE) Punch facelift arrived earlier in January 2026, with prices beginning at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Regardless of the chosen powertrain, both models share similar design inspirations, strong safety credentials, and feature-rich cabins, but differ only in running costs and ownership experience.

The Punch EV appeals to buyers seeking zero-emission driving and lower long-term costs, while the Punch petrol offers affordability, widespread refuelling convenience, and new engine options like the turbo-petrol.

2026 Tata Punch EV vs ICE: Pricing and variants comparison

The petrol Punch is the more budget-friendly option from the showroom floors. Its price range spans from Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom) across 26 model variants, including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and CNG options with manual and AMT transmissions. The base model, called Smart (petrol MT), costs Rs 5.60 lakh. The top variant, called Accomplished Plus S CNG AMT, costs approximately Rs 10.55 lakh.

In contrast, the Punch EV starts from Rs 9.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom) in six variants across five trims (Smart to Empowered+), with two battery packs (30 kWh and 40 kWh). A Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option lowers the entry price to around Rs 6.49 lakh plus per-km battery charges (starting Rs 2.6/km), making it more competitive for some buyers. The EV’s base variant is now Rs 30,000 cheaper than before, and top models with the larger battery are up to Rs 1.85 lakh more affordable than the pre-facelift version.

2026 Tata Punch EV vs ICE: Powertrain, performance, and range

Tata Punch EV

The petrol Punch offers multiple engine choices:

– 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol, making 88 hp, 115 Nm torque (with CNG option dropping to 73 hp).

– New 1.2 litre turbo-petrol, making 120 hp, 170 Nm torque, and paired with 6-speed MT.

The ICE variant delivers a conventional driving feel, quick refuelling at any petrol station, and claimed mileage of around 18-20 km/l (depending on variant).

On the other hand, the Punch EV uses a single front electric motor with two battery options:

– 30 kWh battery pack making 88 hp, 154 Nm of torque, with a claimed ARAI range of 365 km.

– 40 kWh battery pack making 129 hp, 154 Nm torque, with a claimed ARAI range of 468 km.

It accelerates quicker (0-100 km/h under 9 seconds for larger battery), offers instant torque, a silent cabin, and regenerative braking (four levels via paddles). Fast charging (65 kW DC) takes 20-80% in 26 minutes, adding 135 km in 15 minutes. It includes a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner.

2026 Tata Punch EV vs ICE: Features and design

Both share a refreshed look with connected LED taillamps, updated bumpers, and similar interiors featuring dual-tone schemes. Higher trims on both include a 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital driver display, ventilated seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, and connected car tech. The front fascia is where the EV and ICE models differ, with the EV going for a cleaner and more aerodynamic look.

Safety is comparable on both iterations of the Punch. The vehicle gets six airbags as standard, ESC, hill-hold, TPMS, ISOFIX, and a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating (for petrol; EV aligns similarly). Ground clearance is around 195 mm for both, with the EV boasting 450 mm of water wading. The EV adds drive modes (City, Eco, Sport) and cruise control in more variants, while petrol introduces paddle shifters on turbo/AMT models.

2026 Tata Punch EV vs Punch ICE: Which one should you choose?

You should opt for the Punch petrol if you prioritise a lower upfront purchase price, no charging worries, and engine variety (including turbo for performance). It’s ideal for frequent long trips or areas with limited charging infrastructure.

On the other hand, you should choose the Punch EV if you seek a smoother and quieter drive, lower running costs, and future-proofing with zero emissions. The BaaS option bridges the price gap, making it attractive for city commuters.