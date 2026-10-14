South Western Railway will operate a special unreserved express train between Bengaluru Cantonment and Dr MGR Chennai Central on October 16, 2026.

The service will connect the two cities through key stations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with one train running in each direction.

The special service is intended to accommodate additional passenger traffic during the festive period. Both trains are scheduled to complete their journeys on the same day.

Bengaluru to Chennai and return: Train timings

Train No. 06587 Bengaluru Cantonment–Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will depart Bengaluru Cantonment at 7:30 am on October 16 and arrive at Chennai Central at 3 pm.

In the return direction, Train No. 06588 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Bengaluru Cantonment Special will leave Chennai Central at 4:10 pm and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 11:30 pm on the same day.

The train will have 18 coaches: 10 sleeper-class coaches and eight general second-class coaches. Both services are scheduled to operate on October 16 only.

Which stations will the special train cover?

The Bengaluru–Chennai service will stop at seven stations: Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Perambur.

For the return journey, the train will halt at Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram. Perambur is not included in the list of return stoppages.

These stations provide boarding and alighting points for passengers travelling to towns along the Bengaluru–Chennai railway corridor.

Festive travel gets an extra train

The special service will give passengers an additional option to travel between Bengaluru and Chennai during the festive period.

With stops at key stations along the route, the train will also serve passengers travelling to and from towns in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The same-day return service will provide another option for those planning their journey back to Bengaluru.