Record-breaking Ducati Monster Parade celebrates 25th anniversary: 500+ Ducatis make for a splendid sight!

Ducati Monster is a name well liked by enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. And if the icon is marking its 25th anniversary? It will have to be a giant celebration. In this case, a parade - the largest ever Ducati Monster Parade. Organised in France by Ducati West Europe as part of the Sunday Ride Classic motorcycling festival, the parade saw the participation of an incredible number of Monsters of every type, year and model from all over Europe. No less than 517 Ducati Monster motorcycles rolled out onto the 'Paul Ricard' circuit at Le Castellet, creating a gigantic, colourful convoy of bikes that set a new record.

The Ducati Monster Parade saw models from every year - from the first Ducati Monster 900 built in 1993 to the very latest Ducati Monster 821 made in 2018. In addition to extremely rare models such as one of the very few Ducati Monster “Senna” motorcycles and a perfectly preserved Ducati Monster Cromo, there was a multitude of customised, personalised Monsters, each more eye-catching than the other.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Certified by Raphaël Botte, the judiciary official of Bandol (Var, France), the 517 Monster bikes took a lap of the track. They were led by former official Ducati WSBK rider Régis Laconi, who rode ahead of the bunch as, quite literally, the Ducati flag bearer.

In all the history of the Ducati Monster, nothing like this had ever been seen: which ensured the previous record (established in 2008 by the enthusiasts of the Monster Owners Belgium Club, with 405 bikes) was soundly beaten.