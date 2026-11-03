TVS-owned Norton unveils 450 urban motorcycle at EICMA 2026

Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS, launched the Norton 450 urban motorcycle at EICMA 2026 as part of its Resurgence strategy, expanding its product range with two versions targeting urban commuting.

Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS Motor Company, unveiled its all-new Norton 450 urban motorcycle at EICMA 2026, marking the British marque’s entry into a new segment as part of its long-term Resurgence strategy.

The new motorcycle will be available in two versions and expands Norton’s product portfolio beyond its existing offerings. The range currently spans road-focused performance motorcycles, including the Manx and Manx R, and adventure-touring models such as the Atlas and Atlas GT. The Norton 450 marks the brand’s entry into accessible urban mobility, targeting everyday commuting and urban exploration.

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At EICMA 2025, Norton had outlined a long-term revival programme backed by an investment of more than £200 million. The plan included expanding its workforce and manufacturing capabilities, building an international retail network and launching the first four motorcycles under its new product portfolio.

“One year ago, at EICMA, we set out an ambitious vision for Norton’s Resurgence. Twelve months on, we are delivering on that ambition,” said Richard Arnold, Executive Director, Norton Motorcycles.

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Both versions are powered by a liquid-cooled 454 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 47 PS at 8,000 rpm and 45 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, with a quick shifter among the available rider-focused technologies.

At EICMA 2025, Norton unveiled four new-generation motorcycles — the Manx, Manx R, Atlas and Atlas GT. Deliveries of the Manx R and Atlas have begun in European markets, while the Manx and Atlas GT are expected to follow. The Manx R is the brand’s flagship sports motorcycle, while the Atlas and Atlas GT cater to the middleweight adventure and sport-touring segments.

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Over the past 12 months, Norton has established operations in 10 markets through a network of more than 50 retailers. Sales in India and the US are expected to commence in the coming months, alongside further expansion into distributor markets.

The company’s volume ambition remains at around 20,000 motorcycles annually across global markets, in line with its Resurgence strategy. Norton, however, said its expansion plans would not come at the cost of the brand’s exclusivity.