The boards of several Tata Trusts, including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), will meet on November 20 amid differences among trustees over governance and the future of Tata Sons, people aware of the matter said.

The agenda has not yet been finalised, but the boards are expected to take up routine business such as approving grants and reviewing accounts. It is unclear whether the meetings will take up the complaints filed with the charity authority by Vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, sources said. The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), meanwhile, remains unable to convene meetings because of restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra charity commissioner.

The complaints by Srinivasan and Singh raised questions about the trusts’ administration and governance, including trustee appointments, the role of Chairman Noel Tata and the trusts’ involvement in Tata Sons’ commercial affairs.

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This will be the first meeting of SDTT trustees since the complaints were filed. Srinivasan had earlier complained to the charity commissioner about the trusts’ compliance with the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act on the number of lifetime trustees on the board. SRTT was subsequently barred from holding meetings ahead of its scheduled board meeting.

The latest complaints have deepened the rift within the trusts, which together control 66% of Tata Sons. Srinivasan and Singh have also objected to being excluded from discussions on a proposal to restructure Tata Sons by merging two group companies into the holding company. The proposal aims to keep Tata Sons unlisted while meeting the regulatory requirements that apply to upper-layer non-banking financial companies.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata will not attend the November 20 meetings. Earlier this week, he told Noel Tata and Tata Trusts Chief Executive Siddharth Sharma that he would not seek reappointment as a trustee of either SDTT or SRTT. His term at SDTT ends on November 9.

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In his November 2 letter, Khambata said that seeking his fellow trustees’ consent for reappointment could compromise his independence. He also criticised recent developments at Tata Sons, particularly the September 17 board meeting at which N Chandrasekaran was reappointed chairman.

Khambata’s exit leaves SRTT with four trustees, three of whom are lifetime trustees. Srinivasan, also a vice-chairman of the trusts, could be forced out if the SRTT board cannot meet to renew his term before it expires in December.