Volvo EX90 review: Electrifying luxury meets high price

Scandinavian flagship sets new standards, but carries a heavy price tag, and way too white interiors

When I first experienced the Volvo EX90 ahead of its India launch, I was impressed by its performance and comfort. Now that it has been launched at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom), I know which segment it will compete in, and whether it is a showcase of luxury, technology, and uncompromising safety.

Ride dynamics

Slipping behind the wheel, the immediate impression is one of effortlessness. Beneath its minimalist exterior lies a potent dual-motor setup churning out a massive 449 bhp and 670 Nm of torque. Floor the pedal, and the 0-100 km/h takes just 5.5 seconds, delivering a jet-like acceleration that belies this SUV’s size. On smooth tarmac, I found the ride quality very good, as it absorbed potholes without much fuss. Real-world range is good, as my test car displayed a range of 560 km on a full charge, making long-distance touring possible. True to Volvo’s legacy, its 5-star safety rating gave me a sense of security throughout the test drive.

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Cabin luxury

The cabin is just so Scandinavian. I enjoyed amenities such as its heated and ventilated front seats with massage functions, the airy electrochromic glass roof, and the 1,610-watt, 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system – possibly one of the finest acoustic experiences available on four wheels.

But in my opinion, the daily usability can take a hit due to an over-reliance on the 14.5-inch central touchscreen. I found relying on the touchscreen even for basic tasks like opening the glovebox, adjusting the steering wheel or ORVMs, selecting drive modes, and even the climate control a bit cumbersome.

In addition, while its white interior looks stunning, it seems to be impractical for the Indian environment; while stepping inside, my shoe sole inadvertently rubbed the bottom of the door panel, leaving a mark that was difficult to remove.

Chauffeur compromises

At this price bracket, I expected a stellar rear-seat experience, but it felt short for a vehicle where owners will almost always be chauffeur-driven. The second row lacks rear sunshades for privacy and crucial features like seat ventilation, while under-thigh support seems mediocre on long stretches.

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The verdict

At Rs 1.26 crore, the EX90 enters a fiercely contested space. Rivals like the Kia EV9 offer exceptional space at Rs 1.3 crore (but not the brand value), the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV commands stronger brand equity and network reach at Rs 1.35 crore, and the Tesla Model Y L Premium delivers almost similar six-seat utility at nearly half the price.

The Volvo EX90 is a technological marvel that excels in safety, performance, and audio immersion. Yet, for a flagship luxury cruiser, minor ergonomic oversights and rear-seat limitations mean that prospective buyers must weigh its engineering and safety prowess against stiff competition.