Share Market Today LIVE, 4th November 2026: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a cautious note. The GIFT Nifty is muted below 23,750. Asian markets are under pressure as US indices snap 3-day rally on UE Election day.

Here are some key factors that investors should track during today’s trading session:

Stocks to watch today: Shares of NSE, MCX, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Inox India and Lloyds Metals & Energy will remain in focus on November 4.

Q2FY27 results today: Several stocks, including BSE, Lenskart Solutions, Zydus Lifesciences, Cummins India, Apollo Hospitals, Nykaa, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dabur India, Biocon, NHPC, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Lal PathLabs and PhysicsWallah, will be in focus on Wednesday as investors track the companies’ September-quarter earnings announcements.

IPO activity: The IPO allotment for HGS (India), Johnsoncab Electricals, Vectras Enprocon and Maxwell Engineering Solutions is scheduled to be finalised today, November 4. Meanwhile, Carver Roboweld, Ajwa Projects and M.K. Sons Fine Jewels are set to make their stock market debut on Dalal Street.

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