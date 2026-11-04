Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are unlikely to return fully to pre-war levels in 2027, according to a revised outlook by Rystad Energy, raising concerns over prolonged supply disruptions and elevated shipping costs for major crude importers such as India, even as OPEC+ has decided to keep production unchanged for December.

The consultancy has dropped its earlier expectation of a complete recovery in Gulf oil flows next year, warning that increased tanker movements could continue alongside attacks on commercial vessels, high freight costs and unresolved tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The revised outlook comes as India’s Middle Eastern crude imports declined nearly 15% to around 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 2.7 million bpd in September, even as the country’s total crude purchases reached a provisional record of 5.63 million bpd, according to Kpler.

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Rystad said Gulf crude exports averaged around 12 million bpd in September and the first 20 days of October, nearly 33% below the pre-war level of approximately 18 million bpd. Meanwhile, dayrates for very large crude carriers operating from the Gulf have surged to around nine times their pre-war levels.

The seven OPEC+ producers have decided to maintain production targets for December, following an increase of 188,000 bpd in September. The decision shifts attention to the November 29 ministerial meeting, where the producer group will determine its production framework for 2027.

“As widely expected, OPEC+7 kept production unchanged for December. This decision was the easy one; the much more important test comes at the November 29 ministerial meeting, when OPEC+ will decide its 2027 production framework,” said Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy.

The supply uncertainty comes amid a shift in India’s crude sourcing pattern. Shipments from the Atlantic Basin doubled to around 1.2 million bpd in October, led by Angola and Venezuela, offsetting lower Middle Eastern arrivals.

Russia remained India’s largest crude supplier at approximately 1.97 million bpd. However, freight charges for shipping Russian Urals crude to India increased to around $30 per barrel or more in late October, compared with approximately $20 in September, according to Reuters.

The Indian crude basket price averaged $119.91 per barrel in October, despite Brent hovering around $105-110 a barrel during parts of the month.

Rystad warned that the current disruptions could be masking weakness in the underlying global oil market, raising the possibility of a substantial supply surplus if Middle Eastern shipments recover sharply next year.

“Geopolitical disruption is currently masking the underlying weakness in the oil balance. If Hormuz flows recover materially next year, OPEC+ could quickly move from managing constrained supply to managing a sizeable surplus,” Leon said.

The consultancy has revised its September outlook, under which Gulf exports were expected to recover gradually and return fully to normal during 2027. Its latest base case envisages a fragile, partial recovery, with maritime security risks and elevated transportation costs persisting.

Shipping disruptions have intensified despite the improvement in oil movements. Weekly vessel incidents increased to 16, including 13 within the Strait of Hormuz. The following week recorded 11 incidents, eight of them within the waterway.

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Rystad expects a limited accommodation between Washington and Tehran towards the end of the first half of 2027, allowing higher crude exports without resolving the underlying geopolitical disputes.

Saudi Arabia’s alternative export route through Yanbu is expected to remain important. Loadings increased to around 3 million bpd in October from 2 million bpd in September.

Under Rystad’s revised base case, combined Gulf and Yanbu exports could recover to around 18 million bpd by July 2027, against the pre-war level of 19 million bpd. A full-normalisation scenario could lift shipments to 21 million bpd, while prolonged disruptions could restrict exports to around 12 million bpd.

“OPEC+ will need to decide how much production it is willing to put in the market next year without knowing exactly how quickly Middle East supply will normalise,” Leon said.