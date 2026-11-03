Tata Motors, Iveco eye India-led manufacturing push

Tata Motors and Iveco Group form a global partnership to drive growth through product synergies, localisation in India, and technology sharing, creating the world’s fourth-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer.

Tata Motors and Iveco Group will pursue global growth through product synergies, localisation and technology sharing, with India emerging as a key manufacturing base. The partnership will initially explore semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly in India for IVECO models, with scope for deeper localisation and deployment of Tata Motors’ platforms in Iveco’s international markets.

The integration creates the world’s fourth-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer by volume, with annual volumes of around 590,000 vehicles, revenue of approximately €21 billion (₹2.28 lakh crore) and operations across more than 130 countries.

Announcing the partnership in Turin, Italy, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Iveco Group said, “The companies would invest for the long term and leverage their combined capabilities to shape commercial transportation. The group has 27 manufacturing sites, 25 research and development centres, around 9,300 sales and service outlets and more than 73,000 employees globally.”

India to anchor localisation strategy

The companies are identifying common products, while also exploring opportunities in components, batteries and the deployment of Tata Motors’ platforms in Iveco’s markets.

“There are huge opportunities for both brands to work together. We are identifying common products for India and will start with SKD manufacturing, creating opportunities for further localisation,” Chandrasekaran added.

Advertisement

The group will assess individual manufacturing locations to improve competitiveness and serve domestic and overseas markets. Iveco will retain its headquarters in Turin, along with its existing brands, teams and industrial footprint.

“This is not a consolidation exercise,” Chandrasekaran said, adding that the focus would be on building synergies while respecting the requirements and capabilities of different markets.

Powertrain, technology offer growth avenues

Powertrain technology will be a key area of collaboration. Girish Wagh, managing director and CEO of Tata Motors, highlighted Iveco’s FPT (Fiat Powertrain Technologies) business, citing its engineering capabilities and established customer relationships.

“Tata Motors has used FPT engines in the Tata Daewoo model range for decades. The company would continue its more than 30-year-old joint venture with Cummins for heavy commercial vehicles in India, while exploring opportunities to deploy FPT’s wider portfolio in other industrial applications and markets where Tata Motors has an established network.”

The combined Tata-IVECO portfolio spans light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, buses, specialised vehicles and powertrains. Its technologies range from conventional combustion engines and natural gas to battery-electric, hydrogen and other low- and zero-emission solutions, Wagh added.

Global network to support expansion

Wagh further said that “Both companies will leverage their combined distribution network to expand customer access across markets with approximately 9,300 sales and service outlets offering significant opportunities across India, Europe and Latin America among other countries”



Olof Persson, CEO of Iveco Group, said “the partnership would build on the company’s industrial heritage while opening new avenues for growth and innovation.”

Both companies will continue their existing strategies and investment plans. Customer contracts, warranties, dealer and supplier relationships, aftermarket commitments and captive financing arrangements will remain unchanged.