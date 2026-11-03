Americans are heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, for the 2026 US midterm elections, with control of Congress, dozens of governorships and key state-level policy decisions at stake. The results could reshape the balance of power in Washington and determine how much room President Donald Trump has to advance his agenda during the remaining two years of his second term.
All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate are being contested. Voters in 36 states are also choosing their governors, while several states are holding votes on important ballot measures covering issues such as taxes, abortion rights, redistricting, public spending and other policy matters.
The elections are a major political test for Trump and his Republican Party, which are defending their majorities in both chambers of Congress. Democrats, meanwhile, are hoping to make gains in competitive House and Senate races and regain control of one or both chambers. The outcome will determine which party has greater influence over federal legislation, government spending, congressional investigations and oversight of the Trump administration.
Key US Senate races to watch
The Senate battle is expected to be closely watched, with several competitive contests potentially determining which party controls the chamber. Among the key races are Texas, where Republican Ken Paxton faces Democrat James Talarico; Georgia, where Republican Mike Collins is challenging Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff; and North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper is taking on Republican Michael Whatley.
Other important Senate contests include Maine, where Republican Senator Susan Collins faces Democrat Troy Jackson; Ohio, where Republican Jon Husted is defending his seat against former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown; Michigan, where Republican Mike Rogers faces Democrat Abdul El-Sayed; and Iowa, where Republican Ashley Hinson is competing against Democrat Josh Turek.
Alaska, where Republican Senator Dan Sullivan faces former Democratic Representative Mary Peltola, and Kansas, where Republican Senator Roger Marshall is challenged by Democrat Adam Hamilton, are also among the races drawing national attention. New Hampshire’s open Senate contest between Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican John Sununu is another race to follow.
House of Representatives: Which party will control Congress?
All 435 seats in the House are up for election, making the battle for the chamber another major focus of the midterms. Republicans are defending a narrow majority, leaving Democrats with several opportunities to flip competitive districts.
Pennsylvania is among the key states to watch, particularly four competitive Republican-held districts across the Philadelphia suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and central Pennsylvania. In New York, Republican Representative Mike Lawler faces Democrat Cait Conley in the closely watched 17th Congressional District. Iowa is another important battleground, with Republican incumbents Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 1st District and Zach Nunn in the 3rd District facing competitive challenges.
The House results will be particularly significant for Trump’s legislative agenda. A Democratic takeover could give the opposition party greater power to investigate the administration, influence congressional committees and block or reshape legislative priorities.
Governor elections: Key state contests
Beyond Congress, voters in 36 states are choosing governors, with several competitive contests carrying national political significance.
Georgia is among the races to watch, where Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms faces Republican Rick Jackson. In Iowa, Democrat Rob Sand is challenging Republican Zach Lahn. Michigan voters are choosing between Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James, while Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest features Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany.
Ohio is another closely watched race, with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy facing Democrat Amy Acton. In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott is seeking re-election against Democrat Gina Hinojosa.
These contests could influence state policies on taxation, education, healthcare, immigration and election administration. They could also shape the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election.
Follow the liveblog for the latest US midterm election updates, voting developments, key battleground results, House and Senate seat counts, governor race outcomes, ballot measure results, candidate reactions as America votes.
Polling stations are opening across 12 US states and Washington DC, with in-person voting beginning in parts of Alabama, Florida, Kansas and Michigan, among other states. Massachusetts and Rhode Island are scheduled to open polling stations around 7 am ET, although timings may vary by locality.
Schools across the US do not follow a uniform closure policy on Election Day. While districts such as Chicago and Dallas have announced closures, many others are holding regular classes.
Decisions largely depend on whether school buildings are being used as polling stations or scheduled for staff training.
What voters need to bring depends on the state where they are registered. In general, voters should carry:
However, there is no uniform national voter ID rule. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 36 states request or require some form of voter identification, while 14 states and Washington DC use other verification methods.
Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the US Senate, including two independents who caucus with Democrats. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control of the 100-member chamber.
While several Senate races are competitive, the battle for a majority is expected to hinge on a handful of closely watched contests. The following states are among those to watch as Americans vote in the November 3 midterm elections:
A total of 58.67 million Americans had already voted by 11.30 pm ET on Monday, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab. Of these, 31.89 million cast ballots in person and 26.77 million voted by mail.
The Center for Election Innovation & Research says 97% of eligible US voters live in areas where early voting is available.
Polling stations have opened in Florida, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Washington DC. Poll opening times are decided by individual state governments. Earlier, voting began across the East Coast, including in battleground states Maine and Ohio.
Polling stations have opened in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia at 6:30 am local time as voting gets underway in the US midterm elections. Ohio is among the key battlegrounds in the Senate race, making it crucial to the fight for control of Congress.
A total of 58,677,062 Americans had already voted by 11:30 pm ET on Monday, according to the University of Florida Election Lab. This included 31.89 million in-person early votes and 26.78 million mail ballots, while the Center for Election Innovation & Research said 97% of eligible US voters live in areas offering early voting.
Republicans currently hold a narrow 218-214 majority in the House of Representatives, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control, according to the figures provided.
Around 40 constituencies are considered competitive, making the battle for the chamber one of the key contests.
Polling stations have opened in Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maine and Kentucky, among other East Coast states. Voting began in Vermont at 5 am local time, followed by several states at 6 am, while North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia started polling at 6.30 am.
The Trump administration's Justice Department has deployed around 1,000 election monitors across the US, a record number, NBC News reported.
The deployment compares with 289 monitors during the 2022 midterms and 714 during the 2024 presidential election.
Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, with early voting turnout on track to exceed levels recorded during the 2022 midterm elections.
Voting has largely proceeded with relatively few reported problems so far, the Associated Press reported. However, heavy rain and flash flooding could make it difficult for some voters to reach polling stations in parts of Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.
Election officials have also urged voters sending late absentee ballots to use drop boxes or deliver them in person amid concerns over postal delays.
More than 57 million Americans had already cast their ballots through early voting ahead of Election Day, according to the University of Florida Voting Lab, CBS News reported. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are being contested, while voters in 36 states are choosing governors. The results will offer a crucial test of Trump's political standing ahead of the 2028 presidential election.
Polling stations have begun opening across the United States as Americans vote in the 2026 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress and shape the final two years of President Donald Trump's term. Vermont was among the first states to open its polling stations, with voting beginning at 5 am local time.