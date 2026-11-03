Americans are heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, for the 2026 US midterm elections, with control of Congress, dozens of governorships and key state-level policy decisions at stake. The results could reshape the balance of power in Washington and determine how much room President Donald Trump has to advance his agenda during the remaining two years of his second term.

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate are being contested. Voters in 36 states are also choosing their governors, while several states are holding votes on important ballot measures covering issues such as taxes, abortion rights, redistricting, public spending and other policy matters.

The elections are a major political test for Trump and his Republican Party, which are defending their majorities in both chambers of Congress. Democrats, meanwhile, are hoping to make gains in competitive House and Senate races and regain control of one or both chambers. The outcome will determine which party has greater influence over federal legislation, government spending, congressional investigations and oversight of the Trump administration.

Key US Senate races to watch

The Senate battle is expected to be closely watched, with several competitive contests potentially determining which party controls the chamber. Among the key races are Texas, where Republican Ken Paxton faces Democrat James Talarico; Georgia, where Republican Mike Collins is challenging Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff; and North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper is taking on Republican Michael Whatley.

Other important Senate contests include Maine, where Republican Senator Susan Collins faces Democrat Troy Jackson; Ohio, where Republican Jon Husted is defending his seat against former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown; Michigan, where Republican Mike Rogers faces Democrat Abdul El-Sayed; and Iowa, where Republican Ashley Hinson is competing against Democrat Josh Turek.

Alaska, where Republican Senator Dan Sullivan faces former Democratic Representative Mary Peltola, and Kansas, where Republican Senator Roger Marshall is challenged by Democrat Adam Hamilton, are also among the races drawing national attention. New Hampshire’s open Senate contest between Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican John Sununu is another race to follow.

House of Representatives: Which party will control Congress?

All 435 seats in the House are up for election, making the battle for the chamber another major focus of the midterms. Republicans are defending a narrow majority, leaving Democrats with several opportunities to flip competitive districts.

Pennsylvania is among the key states to watch, particularly four competitive Republican-held districts across the Philadelphia suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and central Pennsylvania. In New York, Republican Representative Mike Lawler faces Democrat Cait Conley in the closely watched 17th Congressional District. Iowa is another important battleground, with Republican incumbents Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 1st District and Zach Nunn in the 3rd District facing competitive challenges.

The House results will be particularly significant for Trump’s legislative agenda. A Democratic takeover could give the opposition party greater power to investigate the administration, influence congressional committees and block or reshape legislative priorities.

Governor elections: Key state contests

Beyond Congress, voters in 36 states are choosing governors, with several competitive contests carrying national political significance.

Georgia is among the races to watch, where Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms faces Republican Rick Jackson. In Iowa, Democrat Rob Sand is challenging Republican Zach Lahn. Michigan voters are choosing between Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James, while Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest features Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany.

Ohio is another closely watched race, with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy facing Democrat Amy Acton. In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott is seeking re-election against Democrat Gina Hinojosa.

These contests could influence state policies on taxation, education, healthcare, immigration and election administration. They could also shape the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Follow the liveblog for the latest US midterm election updates, voting developments, key battleground results, House and Senate seat counts, governor race outcomes, ballot measure results, candidate reactions as America votes.

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