By Gaurav Pathak

For over two decades, the “golden record” has been the undisputed north star of enterprise data. The mandate was simple: create a single, clean, deduplicated master record of a customer, product, or supplier, and every downstream operational or analytical system would perform better, leading to better business outcomes. When human operators make their final business decisions, they bring instinct, tribal knowledge, and contextual common sense to that record.

Autonomous agents do not have that luxury – which is exactly why the shift ahead isn’t about agents replacing that judgement, but humans and agents working together from a shared, trusted context. An AI agent does not pause to question an anomaly, intuit intent, or evaluate whether this is the right operational moment to execute. It simply acts. It is not that the golden record has stopped mattering; extending it with trusted context is what unlocks its full value.

Advertisement

ALSO READ How AI capability counts

The market has crossed a critical threshold: if 2024 was defined by access to foundational AI models and 2025 focused on enterprise discovery and retrieval, 2026 is the year agents were handed operational autonomy. The real battleground in agentic AI is no longer which large language model (LLM) an organisation deploys, but whether the trusted enterprise context feeding it is deterministic enough to let go of the steering wheel.

Enthusiasm is outpacing AI readiness. Every autonomous action an AI agent takes is only as trustworthy as the context behind the data it acted on – and that context has to be earned, not assumed.

Enthusiasm meets its limits

Enterprise enthusiasm is currently outpacing agent readiness. Business leaders are eager to deploy agentic architectures designed to plan a promotion, reconcile an inventory discrepancy, or process a refund without a human clicking “approve.” These systems do not merely synthesise information – they trigger state changes in core business applications.

Somewhere between the pilot phase and production rollouts, the central question inevitably shifts from “Can the model reason?” to “Can we trust what it is executing against?”

The shift is not that LLMs suddenly became smarter; it is that software transitioned from advising humans to acting independently. Every incremental grant of autonomy exponentially raises the enterprise cost of underlying data ambiguity. A hallucinated recommendation to an employee is easily dismissed. An autonomous agent executing against unverified customer, product, or supplier data is a different story – it creates financial liabilities, triggers regulatory non-compliance, and fractures supply chains before a human supervisor ever notices.

That missing link is trusted context, rooted directly in master data management (MDM). Modern MDM has already proven itself as the mission-critical core powering front-office engagement and omnichannel operations. Now, it is stepping into its most vital role yet: serving as the deterministic runtime engine that grounds agentic AI in verified entities, active policies, and unshakeable truth.

From golden record to golden context

This operational reality requires the traditional golden record to evolve into something richer: a golden contextual record. A classic golden record establishes deterministic identity: who someone is, what a product is, or which supplier is authorised. A golden context layers that core identity with dynamic operational parameters: entitlements, real-time relationship hierarchies, lineage, consent mandates, and behavioral history.

Crucially, context is entirely useless – and potentially hazardous – if you cannot link it to a verified golden entity with mathematical certainty. Consider an autonomous dispute agent: without a deterministic golden record anchoring the transaction, the agent’s context engine risks attaching historical loyalty perks or credit limits to the wrong individual. A human customer service rep might catch that identity mismatch instantly. An autonomous agent will execute the transaction against the flawed record at machine speed.

To turn a passive system of record into one that can act on its own, acts with deterministic confidence, an enterprise needs both: absolute golden record underneath, with rich, governed context orchestrated on top.

The shift to agentic MDM

To achieve this, MDM itself is becoming agentic. AI agents are taking on the work once reserved for human stewards. Agents can autonomously resolve, enrich, classify, and maintain master data across customer, product, supplier, and other domains, shouldering the repetitive, high-volume work that consumes steward time so humans can focus on judgment calls where it matters. For decades, people curated and managed the record and machines simply read it. Now machines are becoming active participants in building and maintaining it, which only sharpens the central question: how can the context agents now consume shape be trusted?

Governance as an accelerator, not a brake

It’s also worth pausing on why governance still carries a whiff of bureaucracy in many boardrooms. For years, it was treated as a compliance checkbox: necessary, occasionally irritating, rarely strategic. That framing doesn’t hold up once agentic AI enters the picture. An autonomous agent operating without clear guardrails isn’t cautious by default; it simply doesn’t know where the edges are. Think of well-designed governance less as a barrier and more like high-performance brakes on a sports car: its presence is the exact engineering safeguard that allows the business to accelerate safely.

The goal of modern MDM is not to inject a human bottleneck into every automated workflow. It is to compile governance, consent policies, and enterprise business rules directly into the data layer, allowing autonomous agents to operate safely and independently within strict parameters.

Good governance should make AI safer, faster to trust, and more scalable, not slower.

The real moat

As foundational AI models become commoditised, parity in compute and model intelligence will be table stakes. The true, defensible moat will belong to enterprises that possess an active, governed golden context layer underpinned by a golden master record – the kind of trusted context that sits at the foundation of a connected architecture, where humans and agents can act on context they can trust.

By grounding agentic workflows in deterministic master data, organisations move beyond the high-stakes gamble of probabilistic guessing. Working together, humans and agents can then act decisively, safely, and measurably for the benefit of the business.

The writer is SVP, Metadata and AI Products, Informatica from Salesforce

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.