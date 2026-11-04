The agricultural economy of Jammu and Kashmir has received a boost from HDFC Bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative ‘Parivartan’ which aims to transform the region’s agricultural economy. The initiative, which started in 2022 in partnership with ISAP (Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals) India Foundation and Citizens Foundation, focuses on helping local farmers face challenges related to productivity, climate variability, post-harvest losses, and limited access to organized markets through interventions across the agri-value chain.

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The initiative’s interventions have focused on high-value crops important to the regional economy, including saffron, apples, walnut and chili, with a primary aim to boost productivity, quality and access to markets. For saffron growers in Pampore in the Pulwama district, Parivartan provided farmers with improved access to branding and packaging, along with organizing growers into farmer producer organizations (FPOs) for aggregation of produce and knowledge sharing. The cultivation methods also saw an improvement due to access to water through solar water pumps & irrigation systems and processing through solar dryers.

Similarly, the initiative helped walnut growers with processing infrastructure to reduce damage to kernels due to traditional processing methods, along with the benefits of collective marketing through FPOs, branding, and market access. The local farmers shared that the intervention has resulted in lower physical labour during processing, which is generally dominated by women farmers, along with higher quality and better pricing.

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For apple farmers, the initiative provided grading units and dryers for uniform quality that ensures better pricing along with utilization of surplus and lower-grade fruit to create products like jam to improve profits. In chili farming, Parivartan helped farmers with drying facilities to preserve quality and colour with reduced exposure to conditions associated with open-air drying, along with access to FPOs and marketing assistance.

Beyond the machines, Parivartan has also helped farmers with capacity building and handholding through the project after the intervention has stopped. The farmers have also received access to product marketing for its produce through a local brand ‘Samarkash’.

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Following positive results, the initiative has received support from the various stakeholders. While talking to reporters, the local farmers shared that the initiative has helped them uplift their quality of life and promote better farming and processing practices in the local community. The initiative has also led interventions in the public health and education sectors in the Jammu and Kashmir region, providing access to a medical health care unit in Srinagar and Ramban district, medical equipments in hospitals, and providing sports and education infrastructure in public schools. HDFC Bank shared that it has aligned Parivartan with the UN’s SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) like rural development, promotion of education, skill training & livelihood enhancement, healthcare and hygiene, financial literacy & inclusion, and natural resource management through its holistic and focused rural development programs.

(Disclaimer: The initiative was shown to the writer of this story during a sponsored trip by HDFC Bank to Srinagar)