India has built a strong reputation in semiconductor design, but the next opportunity lies in moving beyond engineering services to owning technology and developing products for global markets. Sasken Technologies is positioning itself to tap this shift by expanding its proprietary silicon IP, strengthening its product engineering capabilities and deepening customer partnerships. As India seeks a larger role in the global semiconductor value chain, Rajiv C Mody, CMD & CEO, Sasken Technologies, speaks to Sudhir Chowdhary about what it will take to move up the value chain. Excerpts:

India’s semiconductor ambitions are beginning to take shape, with several projects moving towards production. What will it take to build a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem rather than just a manufacturing base?

India’s semiconductor story has genuinely moved from intent to execution; with Semicon 2.0 in place, anchor projects secured and commercial production now underway. The next test is building the flywheel that connects design, manufacturing, packaging, product deployment and customer offtake – each reinforcing the other. That will require reliable infrastructure, strong local ecosystems for equipment and materials, a design and IP base that creates demand for manufacturing, talent across the full value chain, and most importantly, real customer adoption. Success will ultimately be measured not by plants completed, but by chips shipped, yields improved, Indian IP reaching real customers. Indian silicon companies will have to take the initiative, and have the investment and gumption, to take on flagship product design for globally competitive AI, automotive, and communications silicon products.

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What will it take for Indian companies to move up the technology ladder and develop their own semiconductor IP and products?

India’s design strength is a strong foundation, but the next opportunity is technology ownership – reusable IP, fabless companies and reference platforms built around Indian silicon. The realistic path is to focus on where our engineering base and market needs intersect; connectivity, RF, power, automotive, industrial, satcom and AI-at-the-edge. At Sasken, we’re actively making this shift ourselves; evolving from project-based services toward a platform- and IP-enriched model through Sasken Silicon, which spans application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and system on a chip (SoC) development, RF, analog, mixed-signal and custom silicon engineering. Our aim is to be a productisation partner that helps Indian chip designers move from a working design to a qualified product an OEM can adopt.

Sasken has worked in semiconductor engineering and silicon automation since its early years. Where do you see the biggest business opportunities as semiconductor manufacturing and design capabilities expand?

The opportunity is far broader than fabs. It exists upstream in equipment and materials, in the middle in design, IP and advanced packaging, and downstream where chips are integrated into vehicles, networks, industrial systems and intelligent devices. India already has engineering depth across many of these layers – what is needed is IP ownership, stronger product orientation and closer engagement with customers. At Sasken, our capabilities across semiconductor engineering, hardware design, embedded platforms, connectivity and AI-led product engineering position us to contribute to that middle and downstream layer.

Building a chip is only the beginning. How can companies like Sasken help take that technology from silicon to finished products that people and businesses can use?

A chip working in the lab is only a milestone – a commercially deployable product needs board and power architecture, firmware, BSPs (board support package), drivers, middleware, connectivity, thermal and reliability validation, security, diagnostics and a reference design that gives an OEM confidence to adopt it. This is precisely where Sasken has built strength over three decades – spanning SoC engineering, hardware design, board bring-up, firmware, validation, connectivity and lifecycle engineering across automotive, telecom, satcom, industrial and intelligent devices. Whether it’s a modem SoC, an Open RAN stack or an AI-enabled edge device, our role is to reduce the distance between silicon and a customer-ready product. The value of semiconductor engineering today is increasingly measured not by how quickly and reliably a chip works inside a customer’s product. Sasken’s motto has been Chip-to-Cognition for a long time, and its breadth of project and product design today indeed reflects that full-stack execution.

Semiconductor engineering requires a very different skill set from conventional IT services. Is the current talent pipeline equipped to meet the industry’s needs, and where are the biggest gaps in training?

While India is producing a strong base of engineers, the ecosystem needs more role-specific readiness. A semiconductor ecosystem needs chip architects, verification engineers, process and packaging specialists, clean-room technicians, firmware developers, validation teams and system integrators. Training must become far more applied; through labs, real project workflows, industry-designed curricula and exposure to production-oriented engineering.

Through Sasken Academy, we work with universities in India and abroad, to co-design industry-relevant curricula and provide practical exposure through internships. Our internal Gurukul learning platform and Shift-Left engagement with engineering students help build chip-to-system engineers – the people who take silicon from a lab milestone into an OEM-qualified product. That’s the layer India most needs to strengthen.

How important are partnerships between chip companies, startups, universities and global technology firms in building a semiconductor ecosystem that can sustain itself?

Partnerships are absolutely essential – the semiconductor value chain is too specialised for any one company to own end-to-end. A startup may have strong architecture but needs foundry access, packaging support and early customers; a global company may have advanced technology but needs local engineering depth; a university may have research capability but needs a path to commercialisation. The best partnerships produce concrete outcomes – tape-outs, IP blocks, reference designs, trained cohorts and customer deployments. At Sasken, we operate across all these partner types, collaborating with global chip companies and OEMs, engaging with Indian design startups, and building academia partnerships – which allows us to act as a bridge between research, silicon and product deployment.

Looking ahead, where do you see Sasken playing the biggest role in the semiconductor industry, and which technology areas are likely to offer the greatest growth opportunities?

Sasken’s biggest role is to help build the engineering layer that connects India’s semiconductor ambitions to globally competitive products. We see strong opportunities in ASIC and SoC engineering, RF and mmWave, automotive compute, AI-enabled edge systems, 5G/6G and Open RAN, satellite connectivity, power management, advanced validation and embedded intelligence. The long-term shift for Sasken is from project participation toward reusable IP, platforms and deeper co-development with customers. India’s semiconductor success will ultimately be measured not by how many chips are designed or factories built, but by how many Indian technologies become reliable, scalable products used around the world, and that is the silicon-to-systems opportunity we are building toward.