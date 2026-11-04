Two-wheeler growth streak ends; October retail down 28.4%

The two-wheeler retail market saw a sharp 28.4% decline in October 2026, ending its high growth streak due to last year’s GST-led surge and festive demand, with all major manufacturers reporting significant drops.

The two-wheeler retail market contracted sharply in October, bringing an end to the industry’s high double-digit growth streak as last year’s GST-led buying surge and festive demand created an unusually high comparison base.

Retail registrations fell 28.4% year-on-year to 2.32 million units in October 2026 from 3.24 million units a year earlier, according to data from Vahan. All seven leading manufacturers, which together account for around 96% of the two-wheeler market, reported double-digit declines, with Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto recording contractions significantly steeper than the industry average.

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Hero MotoCorp’s retail registrations declined 40.6% to 5,98,339 units from 1.1 million units in October last year, while Bajaj Auto recorded a 37.4% fall to 2,09,667 units from 3,35,202 units.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s registrations dropped 25.1% to 6,36,766 units from 8,50,335 units, while TVS Motor reported a 19.9% decline to 4,58,202 units from 5,72,258 units.

Royal Enfield registrations fell 19.7% to 1,24,071 units from 1,54,475 units. Suzuki Motorcycle India’s registrations declined 15.2% to 1,20,443 units from 1,42,041 units, while India Yamaha Motor saw a 16.8% fall to 78,637 units from 94,464 units.

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The numbers mark a reversal from the strong retail momentum witnessed in recent months, when lower taxes, improved affordability and festive purchases supported demand. The contraction, despite October traditionally being a strong festive month, also points to the moderation in retail momentum after last year’s exceptional demand.

The GST rate reduction, which came into effect on September 22, 2025, lowered the tax burden on two-wheelers and triggered a sharp revival in purchases. October in 2025 subsequently benefited from the combination of lower vehicle prices and festive buying, pushing registrations to an unusually high level.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), in its September 2026 outlook, had flagged October as the first clean year-on-year comparison following the GST 2.0 anniversary, cautioning that the high base would need to be watched.

The association had maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook for the market, indicating that the latest contraction needs to be assessed against last year’s exceptional demand rather than viewed in isolation.

The divergence between retail and wholesale numbers is significant. While Vahan registrations declined sharply, manufacturers’ wholesale dispatches grew around 15% in October, supported by dealer stocking ahead of the festive season.

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Retail registrations capture vehicles purchased by customers, whereas wholesale dispatches reflect deliveries to dealerships, making the two indicators susceptible to different demand and inventory cycles.

The high base is likely to dent growth in the coming months. November registrations could benefit from Diwali falling this year in November, against October last year.

However, the industry is expected to face moderation in retail growth during the second half of FY27 as the GST-led demand boost fades and last year’s elevated sales increasingly weigh on comparisons.