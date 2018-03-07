PAL-V Liberty flying car unveiled at Geneva Motor Show, deliveries to begin by end 2018

PAL-V Liberty flying car, a concept we've been talking about since February 2017, is now closer to actually being put on sale. It was officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 and the brand says that the first deliveries of the world's first buyable flying car will begin by end of this year. With all the rage about electric and self-driving cars circulating in and around the automotive industry, PAL-V has decided to take to that skies with a flying car that is more than just a car with detachable wings. In technical terms, it is more like an Autogyro, which uses an unpowered rotor to create lift and the forward thrust comes from an engine-driven propeller.

In its flying mode, PAL-V Liberty looks more like a tiny helicopter, but once on the ground the rotor blades are folded away and the Liberty transforms into a three-wheeled car. The transformation is not as simple as pushing a button though. It takes some manual effort and about 5-10 minutes in the process.

The PAL-V Liberty, according to the manufacturer, can fly at as low as 50 km/h and as fast as 180 km/h. And for its performance on the ground, the Liberty will equate to a sports car. Although we're skeptical of this claim as it sports a three-wheel design and has tiny and skinny wheels.

If you're wondering that since you have a heavy wallet, why don't you order one. Then you must also know that the PAL-V Liberty can only be flown if you have a pilot's licence and all the training that leads to it.

Before we get ahead of ourselves and plan to take flying lessons, PAL-V Liberty is yet to get a final certification. Now that the Liberty has been unveiled, the process of certification will soon begin.

PAL-V Liberty may not be the stuff of our sci-fi dreams, it could pave a way for flying cars actually being a part of our automotive environment. If all goes as planned, the deliveries of the PAL-V Liberty will begin soon at a price of $3,99,000 (approximately Rs 2.59 crore).