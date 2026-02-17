Markets at close: The Indian stock market ended Tuesday on a positive note, with the Sensex closing 174 points higher at 83,450.96, up 0.21%, while the Nifty gained 43 points to settle at 25,725.40, rising 0.17%.

Markets today at 12.40 PM: The markets traded in the green. The Nifty 50 was trading 55 points or 0.21% at 25,737, while the BSE Sensex surged 232 points or 0.28% at 83,509.

Markets today at open: The domestic indices opened on Tuesday’s trade on a lower note following global markets. The Nifty 50 opened 61 points or 0.24% lower at 25,621, while the BSE Sensex dropped 145 points or 0.17% to open at 83,132.

The Bank Nifty declined 204 points or 0.33% to open at 60,745, while the Nifty Midcap 100 pulled back 134 points or 0.22% to 59,589.

“The Nifty index is trading in a ‘broadening formation’ on the daily charts and has witnessed a relief rally from the downward-sloping trendline of the formation. Going ahead, sustained trading above 25,800 holds the key for a further rise toward the 26,000–26,050 spot levels. Conversely, a decisive fall below 25,550 might drag the index toward 25,400 or lower in the near term,” said Vipin Kumar, Assistant Vice President of Technical Research at Globe Capital.

Markets ahead of opening: The global markets were trading on a lower note. The GIFT Nifty fell 66 points or 0.26% to trade at 25,635. Here are domestic as well as other key global cues to watch before the market opens that include Gold, Silver, crude oil prices, FII and DII data, business groups that most affect, sectoral performance, etc.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 212 points or 0.83% higher at 25,683, while the BSE Sensex rose 650 points or 0.79% to close at 83,277.

Key global and domestic cues to know on February 17, 2025

Asian Markets

The Asian markets were trading in a flat to negative range on Tuesday morning. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5% and the broader Topix slid 0.2% to 3,779.29. Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea markets were closed on Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays.

US markets

US Futures were trading on a mixed note. Futures tied to the S&P 500 index added 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 76 points, or 0.2%.

US markets were shut on Monday for Presidents’ Day. On Friday, the US benchmarks closed flat to negative. The Nasdaq pulled back 51 points or 0.22% to settle at 22,547. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 49 points or 0.1% to close at 49,500. The S&P 500 finished flat at 6,836.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,54,950 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.8% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,54,680 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,16,212.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On the MCX, the precious metal for the April delivery was trading at a price of Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, down 0.64%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 1.92% to Rs 2.40 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices fell almost 3.51% on Tuesday to trade at $75.230. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence, with heavy speculative buying—especially from China—pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 972.13 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,666.98 crore on February 12, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Crude oil

The crude oil prices traded on a lower note on Tuesday morning. WTI crude prices were trading at $63.69, fell 0.14%, while Brent crude prices were trading at $68.52, a decline of 0.24%.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.03% higher at 97.13. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee closed flat at 90.65 to the dollar on February 16.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Power sector’s stocks rose the most in Monday’s trade, rising 2.19% in the market capitalisation. Further, Solar stocks were followed by the Mining sector stocks, which were further followed by the Plastic stocks. However, the Agriculture sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.6%.