What is the Market Cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.? The market cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹2,717.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is -91.98 and PB ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is -212.25 as on .

What is the share price of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹4,528.95 as on .