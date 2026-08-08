What is the share price of The Orissa Minerals Development Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹4,409.20 as on .

What kind of stock is The Orissa Minerals Development Company? The The Orissa Minerals Development Company is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company? The market cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹2,645.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Orissa Minerals Development Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Orissa Minerals Development Company are ₹4,425.25 and ₹4,309.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Orissa Minerals Development Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Orissa Minerals Development Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹6,132.00 and 52-week low of The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹3,099.60 as on .

How has the The Orissa Minerals Development Company performed historically in terms of returns? The The Orissa Minerals Development Company has shown returns of 2.32% over the past day, 14.43% for the past month, 3.3% over 3 months, -7.47% over 1 year, 2.68% across 3 years, and 8.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company are -909.81 and -56.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global