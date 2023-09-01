Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.75
|14.56
|69.52
|83.26
|47.58
|93.76
|371.67
|4.04
|-1.44
|2.84
|8.30
|2.87
|77.52
|-17.64
|1.22
|-14.72
|-15.08
|-15.24
|-10.28
|78.90
|3.37
|9.30
|11.68
|22.08
|13.87
|6.84
|35.23
|15.44
|1.62
|-6.37
|15.11
|14.08
|12.30
|73.79
|31.33
|-0.26
|-14.74
|-15.09
|-8.04
|4.80
|171.65
|197.10
|10.02
|45.41
|46.91
|80.52
|49.77
|436.13
|116.78
|10.95
|31.81
|52.39
|60.56
|44.92
|58.25
|29.28
|1.24
|28.04
|78.85
|112.27
|117.43
|276.11
|392.03
|-15.56
|-15.22
|4.59
|38.33
|-10.98
|219.28
|101.46
|-7.61
|-21.10
|-10.72
|35.35
|24.16
|18.01
|18.01
|1.20
|5.30
|-5.59
|-3.57
|-3.71
|237.50
|275.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|84,013
|0.49
|33.21
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|39,674
|1.71
|15.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51430OR1918GOI034390 and registration number is 003026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹2,717.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is -91.98 and PB ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is -212.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹4,528.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹4,840.00 and 52-week low of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹2,295.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.