The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THE ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,528.95 Closed
-2.15-99.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,501.00₹4,723.90
₹4,528.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,295.00₹4,840.00
₹4,528.95
Open Price
₹4,633.00
Prev. Close
₹4,628.25
Volume
18,418

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,660.93
  • R24,803.87
  • R34,883.83
  • Pivot
    4,580.97
  • S14,438.03
  • S24,358.07
  • S34,215.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,704.284,612.14
  • 102,744.344,515.4
  • 202,798.014,351.17
  • 502,931.093,971.72
  • 1002,749.653,577.44
  • 2002,817.663,244.92

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7514.5669.5283.2647.5893.76371.67
4.04-1.442.848.302.8777.52-17.64
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
9.3011.6822.0813.876.8435.2315.44
1.62-6.3715.1114.0812.3073.7931.33
-0.26-14.74-15.09-8.044.80171.65197.10
10.0245.4146.9180.5249.77436.13116.78
10.9531.8152.3960.5644.9258.2529.28
1.2428.0478.85112.27117.43276.11392.03
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.205.30-5.59-3.57-3.71237.50275.00

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. Share Holdings

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund84,0130.4933.21
Quant Infrastructure Fund39,6741.7115.68

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51430OR1918GOI034390 and registration number is 003026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Bhatt
    Chairman
  • Mr. D K Mohanty
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A K Saxena
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sohanlal Kadel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Shambhu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. T N Sarasu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Saravanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D P Mohanty
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Swapna Bhattacharya
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.?

The market cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹2,717.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is -91.98 and PB ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is -212.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹4,528.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹4,840.00 and 52-week low of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is ₹2,295.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

