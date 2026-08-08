Here's the live share price of The Orissa Minerals Development Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Orissa Minerals Development Company has declined 7.47% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, The Orissa Minerals Development Company has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,991.71
|4,195.57
|10
|3,853.77
|4,057.4
|20
|3,804.45
|3,960.91
|50
|3,943.28
|3,950.12
|100
|3,903.4
|4,035.02
|200
|4,354.92
|4,306.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Orissa Minerals Development Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.93%, FII holding fell to 0.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,07,059
|0.13
|42.95
|69,173
|0.87
|27.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|The Orissa Minerals - Judgement Of The Hon'Ble Supreme Court Of India "Vanashakti Case"
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|The Orissa Minerals - ENVIRONMENT CLEARANCE OF BELKUNDI IRON & MANGANESE ORE MINE WITH PRODUCTION CAPACITY 1.8 MTPA IRON ORE
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|The Orissa Minerals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|The Orissa Minerals - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The AuditedFinancial Results O
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|The Orissa Minerals - Appointment Of Independent Director
Source: Dion Global
The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1918 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51430OR1918GOI034390 and registration number is 003026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹4,409.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Orissa Minerals Development Company is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹2,645.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Orissa Minerals Development Company are ₹4,425.25 and ₹4,309.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Orissa Minerals Development Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹6,132.00 and 52-week low of The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹3,099.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Orissa Minerals Development Company has shown returns of 2.32% over the past day, 14.43% for the past month, 3.3% over 3 months, -7.47% over 1 year, 2.68% across 3 years, and 8.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company are -909.81 and -56.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global