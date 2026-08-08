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The Orissa Minerals Development Company Share Price

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BSE

THE ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of The Orissa Minerals Development Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,409.20 Closed
2.32₹ 99.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Orissa Minerals Development Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,309.30₹4,425.25
₹4,409.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,099.60₹6,132.00
₹4,409.20
Open Price
₹4,319.95
Prev. Close
₹4,309.30
Volume
675

Source: Dion Global

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Orissa Minerals Development Company has declined 7.47% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, The Orissa Minerals Development Company has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,991.714,195.57
103,853.774,057.4
203,804.453,960.91
503,943.283,950.12
1003,903.44,035.02
2004,354.924,306.17

Source: Dion Global

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Orissa Minerals Development Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.93%, FII holding fell to 0.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,07,0590.1342.95
69,1730.8727.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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The Orissa Minerals Development Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTThe Orissa Minerals - Judgement Of The Hon'Ble Supreme Court Of India "Vanashakti Case"
Jul 28, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTThe Orissa Minerals - ENVIRONMENT CLEARANCE OF BELKUNDI IRON & MANGANESE ORE MINE WITH PRODUCTION CAPACITY 1.8 MTPA IRON ORE
Jul 25, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTThe Orissa Minerals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTThe Orissa Minerals - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The AuditedFinancial Results O
Jul 18, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTThe Orissa Minerals - Appointment Of Independent Director

Source: Dion Global

About The Orissa Minerals Development Company

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1918 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51430OR1918GOI034390 and registration number is 003026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A K Saxena
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vasudha Chandra Suratkal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kanti Bagchi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M Saravanan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. T N Sarasu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sharad Rao
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. T R Mallick
    Nominee Director

FAQs on The Orissa Minerals Development Company Share Price

What is the share price of The Orissa Minerals Development Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹4,409.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Orissa Minerals Development Company?

The The Orissa Minerals Development Company is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company?

The market cap of The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹2,645.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Orissa Minerals Development Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Orissa Minerals Development Company are ₹4,425.25 and ₹4,309.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Orissa Minerals Development Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Orissa Minerals Development Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹6,132.00 and 52-week low of The Orissa Minerals Development Company is ₹3,099.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Orissa Minerals Development Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Orissa Minerals Development Company has shown returns of 2.32% over the past day, 14.43% for the past month, 3.3% over 3 months, -7.47% over 1 year, 2.68% across 3 years, and 8.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Orissa Minerals Development Company are -909.81 and -56.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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