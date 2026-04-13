Railway-linked PSU stocks are in focus after Aa sharp rise in railway project approvals and investment for FY26. The update comes as several railway and infrastructure-related stocks trade on a mixed note. Stocks in focus included Bharat Heavy Electricals, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NTPC, RailTel Corporation of India, BEML, Bharat Electronics, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation, IRCTC, RITES, Ircon International, ITI, Container Corporation of India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Rail Vikas Nigam.

According to PIB release, Indian Railways sanctions 100 projects in FY26 with a total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, marking a strong increase compared to the previous year.

The big strides by Indian Railways in FY26

As per the PIB note, this entails over 110% jump in investment compared to the last fiscal and 56% increase in project sanctions to develop a world-class high-capacity rail network in India.

As per the press note, “A total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore has been committed across these projects, covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network. This marks a historic milestone in railway expansion.”

Compared to FY25, when 64 projects worth Rs 72,869 crore are approved, the number of projects rises 56%, route coverage increases by more than 114%, and total investment jumps by over 110%.

Focus on capacity expansion and connectivity

The sanctioned projects include new lines, doubling, multitracking works, bypass routes and flyovers. These are intended to increase capacity, reduce congestion and improve overall operations.

According to a report by ANI , “These are strategically aimed at decongesting saturated routes, improving punctuality, and enhancing passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions.”

The projects are distributed across multiple states, with Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh accounting for a significant share due to their role in freight movement and passenger demand.

Large projects and corridor development

The PIB note highlighted that more than 35 projects exceed Rs 1,000 crore, with large corridor expansions forming a major part of the total investment.

“Energy corridor projects dominate the portfolio, facilitating faster coal and mineral movement and strengthening energy security,” the noted said as quoted in the ANI report.

These projects are aligned with plans to increase cargo capacity and improve connectivity between industrial regions and ports.

Push towards remote regions

The expansion plan also includes improved connectivity in remote and tribal areas. “A major focus has been laid on expanding rail connectivity in tribal and remote regions. Landmark initiatives such as the Rowghat-Jagdalpur line in Chhattisgarh, along with multiple corridors in Jharkhand and Odisha, will ensure access to markets, healthcare, education and employment opportunities, bringing underserved populations into the mainstream of national development,” This is expected to improve access to essential services and economic activity in these regions.

According to ANI, the scale of investment is expected to support demand across key sectors. “This massive investment is expected to generate substantial employment, stimulate demand in core sectors such as steel and cement, and reduce logistics costs across the country. As these projects progress, they will enhance railway capacity, improve service delivery, and act as a catalyst for India’s economic growth. This is not incremental progress; this is India laying the tracks for its next economic leap.”

Conclusion

Railway PSU stocks trade mixed in the session, while the project pipeline points to a sharp increase in railway spending. With more projects approved and higher investment committed, railway-linked companies remain in focus as execution moves ahead.