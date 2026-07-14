- Iran’s military has warned that all infrastructure in the region will be crushed under steel blows if the United States carries out its threat to attack Iran’s civilian sites.
- The United States intensified its military campaign against Iran, expanding strikes further north while Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, raising fears of regional conflict.
- More than 200 patients, including cancer patients and those on oxygen support, were evacuated from Baghaei Specialised Hospital in Ahvaz after nearby U.S. strikes rendered the facility inoperable, according to Iranian officials.
- Iran condemned the strikes near the hospital as a “barbaric attack,” saying 211 chemotherapy patients were forced to evacuate and accusing Washington of endangering civilians and healthcare infrastructure.
- Iranian authorities postponed final exams for graduating high school students in four southern provinces due to ongoing U.S. attacks, while examinations in the rest of the country will continue as scheduled.
- The Palestine Red Crescent Society evacuated 40 patients and 62 companions from Gaza for medical treatment abroad via the Rafah crossing, warning that the enclave’s healthcare system remains under immense strain due to the war and blockade.
- The United States carried out new attacks on southern Iran on Wednesday night as fighting over the Strait of Hormuz entered its fifth straight day.
- US striked Greater Tunb Island, a strategic outpost near the Strait of Hormuz that Iran uses to monitor maritime traffic and which the UAE claims as its territory.
- Speaking at the U.S. Army War College, President Donald Trump described the war as “incredible” for the US and claimed, “It hasn’t made a dent.”
- Trump said oil prices increased “a little bit” because the US had to take “tough action” after Iran failed to follow the memorandum of understanding reached last month.
Iran-US war LIVE: US expands attacks on Iran, which calls Strait of Hormuz a 'red line' as it retaliates
The United States intensified its strikes on Iran Thursday, hitting targets farther north and firing into a ship the US accused of trying to break its naval blockade on the Islamic Republic. Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at US allies in the region, and warned its attacks may escalate.
Iran-US war LIVE: Ghalibaf accuses US of seeking to strike Iran, further its own interests
Iran's top negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Iran has "no choice but to rely on our own strength and become stronger," adding that the US "seeks to hit Iran and advance its interests whenever it can."
Iran-US war LIVE: Oil prices dip but hold near highest in a month on Middle East tensions
Oil prices on Thursday edged lower but held near the highest since mid-June as the Iran war escalated, with Tehran asking Yemen's Houthi movement to be prepared to close the Red Sea oil export route. Brent crude futures were down 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.76 a barrel by 11:25 a.m. EDT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.43 a barrel.
Iran-US war LIVE: US projectile hits near Qeshm Island
A US projectile has reportedly hit near Iran's Qeshm Island, the Mehr news agency reported. In recent days, the US forces have struck Qeshm, Kish and Abu Musa islands as part of an escalating campaign that has also pounded port cities along Iran's southern coast, including Bandar Abbas.
Iran-US war LIVE: US EIA reviews crude storage limits after Iran war drains Cushing inventories
On Thursday, the US Energy Information Administration said it was reviewing the results of a pilot study to better understand minimum working crude oil inventory for some storage hubs at Cushing, Oklahoma, after stocks reached levels that may constrain normal operations.
Iran-US war LIVE: Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on Gulf countries
Saudi Arabia condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf countries in a post on social media. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strongest condemnation of Iran’s continued unjustified attacks on the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, affirming its full solidarity with the sisterly states in the measures they are taking regarding the treacherous Iranian aggressions," it said.
Iran-US war LIVE: Houthi leader says US-Israel 'source of evil, instability in the world'
Leader of Yemen's Houthi movement has denounced US and Israeli collaboration for the problems in the Middle East. In a televised address Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al Houthi blamed the Saudi leadership for advancing US and Israeli objectives in the region. "The United States and Israel are the source of evil and instability in the world," al-Houthi said.
Iran-US war LIVE: Gold falls 2% as Middle East tensions escalates
Gold on Thursday fell 2%, as escalating Middle East tensions pushed oil prices and US Treasury yields higher, heightening inflation concerns and reinforcing expectations of elevated US interest rates. Spot gold was down 1.5% at $4,001.17 per ounce by 0926 am EDT (1326) GMT, after falling as much as 2% earlier. US gold futures dropped 1.1% to $4,005.20.
Iran-US war LIVE: Oil rises over 1% as Iran threat puts Red Sea route at risk
Oil prices on Thursday rose more than 1% as concerns over energy supplies increased after the Iran war escalated with intensifying strikes in the Middle East and as Tehran asked Yemen's Houthis to stand ready to close the Red Sea oil route.
Brent crude futures were up 93 cents, or 1.09%, to $85.88 a barrel at 1420 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 89 cents, or 1.12%, to $80.49 a barrel.
Iran-US war LIVE: US expands strikes into northern Iran, disables ship trying to run blockade
The United States on Thursday intensified its strikes on Iran, hitting targets farther north and firing into a ship the US accused of trying to break its naval blockade on the Islamic Republic. Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at US allies in the region, and warned its attacks may escalate.
Analyst says Vance's remarks expose US-Israel divide on Iran
According to Al Jazeera, analysts say US Vice President JD Vance's public criticism of alleged Israeli efforts to derail Washington's Iran negotiations highlights growing divisions within the US over Iran policy. "There are great divisions between the US establishment about how to deal with Iran," Cyrus Schayegh told Al Jazeera, adding that the close policy alignment between the US and Israel under President Donald Trump "may be fraying."
Russia says in contact with Iran amid US escalation
Russia said it is in contact with Iranian officials as tensions with the United States continue to escalate. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned the conflict is "fraught with continuing negative consequences for the global economy" and described the economic situation as "rather dire," while urging both sides to avoid further escalation.
Israeli warplanes carried out two air strikes on the Deir neighbourhood in Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanon's National News Agency reported. The strikes triggered loud explosions and thick smoke, months after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire framework in June 2026.
Hamas official Abdul Rahman Shadid called on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank to remain in areas targeted by Israeli settlement expansion and resist displacement and settler attacks. "Settler violence will not succeed in breaking the will of the Palestinian people or uprooting them from their land," Shadid said, adding that "resistance and steadfastness remain the most effective means" to confront Israeli policies.
Iran-US war LIVE: Iraqi crude exports surge before Basra tanker strike
Iraqi crude oil exports more than doubled to about 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half of July, according to Kpler data, rebounding after months of restricted shipments. However, exports remain well below pre-war levels, and their recovery is uncertain after a drone strike on a tanker at Basra on Thursday forced the suspension of all crude loading operations.
Israel's military said it uncovered weapons depots belonging to Hamas in central Gaza containing Kalashnikov-style rifles, RPGs, grenades and other combat equipment allegedly intended for use against Israeli troops and civilians. Separately, Gaza's Government Media Office said it has documented 3,689 Israeli military violations since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance accused Israel of funding efforts to undermine Washington's negotiations with Iran, claiming there was an "extremely well-funded campaign to try to derail the negotiation and try to derail the deal." Speaking on the Joe Rogan podcast, Vance also alleged that people "paid by certain elements within the Israeli government" had been "attacking me viciously."
Iran-US war LIVE: Kuwait intercepts Iranian drone attacks
Kuwait's military said its air defence systems intercepted hostile drones launched by Iran as attacks on U.S. allies in the Gulf continued. The armed forces urged residents to follow official safety instructions, adding that sounds of explosions were caused by interception operations.
Iran-US war LIVE: Iran condemns US strike near cancer hospital
Iran has accused the United States of carrying out a "barbaric attack" after heavy air strikes near a cancer hospital in the country's southwest forced the evacuation of 211 chemotherapy patients. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the incident caused severe distress to patients, while the U.S. had not immediately responded to the allegation.
More than 200 patients were evacuated from Baghaei Specialised Hospital in Iran's Ahvaz after nearby U.S. strikes rendered the facility inoperable, hospital officials said. The evacuated patients included cancer patients and others on oxygen support, with staff describing chaotic scenes as patients were moved to safety. No casualties were reported.
The United States expanded its strikes on Iran early Thursday, targeting areas further north, while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. Tehran warned of further escalation and reiterated that it would not allow U.S. interference in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a "red line." The latest exchange has heightened regional tensions and raised fears of a broader conflict.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it evacuated 40 patients and 62 companions from Gaza for medical treatment abroad through the Rafah border crossing. The group said the transfer was coordinated with the World Health Organization and relevant authorities, adding that Gaza’s healthcare system continues to face severe strain due to ongoing Israeli attacks and the blockade.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said the decision to dismantle Hezbollah’s military wing is a sovereign Lebanese decision, adding there is no longer room for weapons or decisions outside state authority. He said the move preceded a U.S.-brokered framework agreement with Israel and reaffirmed that decisions on war, peace and foreign policy rest solely with the Lebanese state. Raggi added that the full deployment of the Lebanese army depends on Israel's complete withdrawal from remaining occupied Lebanese territory.
Iran has postponed final exams for graduating high school students in the provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, and Sistan and Baluchestan due to ongoing U.S. attacks and fears of further escalation, the Education Ministry said. Final exams in the rest of the country will continue as scheduled.
Iran-US war LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance says some in Israeli government sought to sway US on Iran deal
US Vice President JD Vance reportedly said that some members of the Israeli government had tried to influence US public opinion to oppose a deal by the US to end the war with Iran, in a podcast episode with host Joe Rogan posted on Wednesday.
Iran-US war LIVE: Trump hails release of US citizen held in Iran
US President Donald Trump on Thursday called the release of a US citizen held in Iran a "gesture of goodwill", even as conflict raged for a fifth night across the Middle East. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that an American who was "wrongfully detained" under the Biden administration in 2024 had been allowed to leave Iran.
"She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran," Trump wrote.
Tehran says Hormuz belongs to Iran
Former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati, who now advises Iran's supreme leader, also defended Tehran's claim over the strategic waterway.
Speaking on state television, he said, "No power in the world can take the Strait of Hormuz from Iran's ownership."
Velayati added that the waterway had been secured under Iranian sovereignty through "the courageous and wise command of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei... as a valuable achievement of the 40-day war."
His comments came after the US launched another wave of strikes aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Most Americans oppose the war, poll shows
A new survey by YouGov and The Economist suggests public support for the conflict is weakening inside the United States.
According to the poll, 57 percent of Americans believe launching the war against Iran was the wrong decision, while only 27 percent believe it was the right move.
The survey also found that 46 percent of respondents expect the conflict to continue for at least another year.
Only 8 percent believe the war will end within a month or has already ended. That figure stood at 20 percent in March.
India issues advisory after deaths of Indian sailors
India's Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has directed shipowners, ship managers and recruitment agencies to stop assigning Indian crew members to ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.
The order said companies should "avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders."
The government said the decision was taken because of the worsening security situation in the Persian Gulf.
"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region … the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region," the order said.
The move follows the deaths of two Indian sailors in Iranian attacks on vessels operating around the Strait of Hormuz this week.
Last month, the United Nations also reported that at least 14 seafarers had been killed in attacks around the Strait of Hormuz since February 28, when the US-Israel war on Iran began.
Among them were three Indian crew members who died after a US strike on the Settebello oil tanker off the coast of Oman on June 9.
Oil prices continue climbing
The fighting has also pushed energy markets higher.
Brent crude rose for a fourth straight day, reaching $85.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate climbed to $80.02.
Traders remain worried that continued attacks and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz could further reduce oil supplies. Goldman Sachs has warned that Brent crude could rise above $110 a barrel later this year if exports from the Gulf remain constrained.