13:46 (IST) 16 Jul 2026

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati, who now advises Iran's supreme leader, also defended Tehran's claim over the strategic waterway.

Speaking on state television, he said, "No power in the world can take the Strait of Hormuz from Iran's ownership."

Velayati added that the waterway had been secured under Iranian sovereignty through "the courageous and wise command of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei... as a valuable achievement of the 40-day war."

His comments came after the US launched another wave of strikes aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.