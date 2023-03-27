Good news! Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Express train on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route – Details here

Indian Railways has planned to operate Vande Bharat Express in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). For this, the railways is working on a full swing to connect the Kashmir Valley with the other parts of the country. This specially built semi-high speed train will ply on Udhampur- Srinagar- Baramulla route.

The national transporter is also set to introduce the 13th Vande Bharat Express train by next month. The new semi-high speed train will run between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Guwahati (GHY). However, the date of inauguration and beginning of the commercial service and routes are not yet known.

This will be the first Vande Bharat Express train for Assam, and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone and the second for West Bengal. The train would be operated and maintained by the NFR zone. For this, the railways have asked the concerned departments to make necessary arrangements.

Three Vande Bharat to be introduce by April 30, 2023:-

In the next one month, the national transporter is introducing three blue and white colour trains on different routes – (a) Ajmer-New Delhi via Jaipur, (b) Chennai to Coimbatore, and (c) New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati.

Vande Bharat – An icon of Atmanirbhar Bharat:-

The indigenously built Vande Bharat Express was introduced in 2019 as an icon of Atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India’ initiative. This ultra-modern semi-high speed train is getting much popularity among the passengers. The train has advanced safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH. It is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph.

Vande Bharat Express in Operation:-

At present, a total of 10 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across the country connecting different cities through a high speed route. These are – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express train.