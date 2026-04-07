Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL), the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, reported a steady revenue growth in the March quarter, even as its India business showed signs of muted demand. The company also announced plans to exit its Dunkin’ business in the country, marking a strategic shift in its portfolio.

Revenue growth remains strong

As per the BSE filing, Jubilant FoodWorks reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,505.8 crore in Q4FY26, up 19.1% Year-on-Year, indicating continued momentum at the group level. Standalone revenue, however, grew at a slower pace of 6.2% to Rs 1,686 crore.

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue rose 17.2% to Rs 9,544.1 crore, while standalone revenue increased 12.8% to Rs 6,887.8 crore, the filing said.

The company mentioned that international markets, particularly Turkey, are contributing more meaningfully to the growth.

Domino’s India posted a like-for-like (LFL) growth of just 0.2% in Q4. In contrast, Domino’s Turkey recorded a strong LFL growth of 9%.

Aggressive store expansion continues

Jubilant FoodWorks added a net 69 stores during the quarter, taking its total network to 3,663 outlets globally. The company further mentioned that Domino’s India added 59 stores, reaching a total of 2,455 outlets in the country. Domino’s Turkey added four stores, reaching a total of 787 stores in the country, as per the filing.

Dunkin’ exit signals strategic reset

In a separate disclosure, the company said it will not renew its franchise agreement for Dunkin’ in India after December 31, 2026, effectively exiting the business. JFL plans to wind down operations in a phased manner, which could include store closures, asset sales, or transferring franchise rights.

Financial details are the reason why the company is stepping away. Dunkin’ contributed just 0.61% to JFL’s revenue in FY25 and reported a net loss of Rs 19.1 crore. Given its small contribution and continued losses, the exit is unlikely to have any material financial impact on the company, JFL said.