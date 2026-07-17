When the biggest appointment in world sport was handed down, even one of Europe’s most seasoned refereeing veterans couldn’t hold back the tears.

FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina officially announced that Slovenian official Slavko Vincic has been chosen to referee the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium this Sunday, July 19.

The official X handle of the governing body also posted the video of the appointment with Vincic seen crying with joy after hearing his name.

Introducing your referee for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026 Final….🥁



Congratulations, Slavko Vinčić! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OMLJ3oA31p — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 17, 2026

The Emotional Announcement: “I Was Shaking”

Vincic admitted his disbelief in his emotional post-announcement interview with FIFA

“First of all, a shock. Then happiness. I was shaking, so it’s an incredible honour to get to the World Cup final. It’s something that… it’s only a dream for a referee, for a young referee when they start. I’m very proud of myself and my team.”

By taking charge of Sunday’s whistle, Vincic makes history as the 23rd referee to lead a World Cup Final, and the first ever from Slovenia.

Vincic’s Beef with Argentina: A Historic World Cup Nightmare

While Spanish fans will look favorably on Vincic—who refereed their Euro 2024 semi-final win over France—Argentine fans greeted his appointment with a collective shudder.

Due to geographical divides, Vincic has only crossed paths with the Argentina national team once in his career. However, that single match is carved into Argentine footballing infamy.

Vincic was the man in the middle for Argentina’s opening group-stage match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Saudi Arabia pulled off a historic, earth-shattering 2–1 upset. The loss snapped Argentina’s legendary 36-match unbeaten run.

Though Vincic awarded Argentina an early penalty (which Lionel Messi converted), his strict officiating style and the final whistle on that fateful afternoon cemented him in Argentine lore as a harbinger of bad luck. Sunday night will be the first time Messi and Vincic have shared an international pitch since that chaotic day in Lusail.

The match officials for @FIFAWorldCup Final have been appointed. 🤝 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 16, 2026

Bad Blood at the Club Level: The River Plate Flashpoint

The tension between Vincic and Argentine football isn’t just limited to the national team. Just last year, Vincic crossed paths with some of Argentina’s biggest domestic stars during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

On June 21, 2025, Vincic officiated a highly physical, bad-tempered Group E match between Argentine giants River Plate and Mexican side Monterrey at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Drama: The match ended in a frustrating 0–0 draw, with Vincic losing patience with the players’ physical tactics.

The Cards: Vincic brandished a whopping nine yellow cards throughout the match.

The Red Card: He also sent off River Plate’s Colombian midfielder Kevin Castaño with a second yellow card in the 90th minute.

That River Plate squad featured several prominent Argentine World Cup winners and internationals—including Franco Armani, Marcos Acuña, Germán Pezzella, and Gonzalo Montiel—meaning Vincic is re-entering a stadium with players who already know just how quick he is to go to his pocket when tempers flare.

Vincic’s 2026 World Cup Campaign

Vincic has put together an exceptional tournament in North America to earn this final assignment, successfully managing highly physical, continental clashes:

Brazil 1–1 Morocco (Group Stage) Jordan 1–2 Algeria (Group Stage) Mexico 2–0 Ecuador (Round of 32 — where he handed out 3 yellows and a red) Spain vs. Argentina (The Final)

What are Vincic’s major Achievements

Having earned his FIFA badge in 2010, Vincic has spent over a decade establishing himself as one of UEFA’s elite, most trusted big-game officials. His stellar career resume includes:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final (Spain vs. Argentina)

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final (Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund at Wembley)

The 2022 UEFA Europa League Final (Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers)

UEFA Euro 2024 (Including the Spain vs. France semifinal)

UEFA Euro 2020 (Including Belgium vs. Italy quarterfinal)

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

With over 80,000 screaming fans at MetLife Stadium and billions watching at home, Vincic’s goal for Sunday is simple: to keep a lid on the boiling emotions of a World Cup final and make sure his whistle isn’t the talking point when the night is over.