Bahamas regulator denies asking FTX to mint new tokens

FTX debtors’ claims have been rejected by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), which also expresses concern that the investigation has been “impeded,” as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) has had to correct significant inaccuracies that John J. Ray III, the representative of the FTX debtors based in the United States, made in press releases and court documents, according to a statement issued on January 3.

According to the document, the Chapter 11 Debtors “publicly challenged” the Commission’s calculations of the digital assets transferred to digital wallets under its control in November 2022.

The statement further stated that during a court filing before the U.S. House of Financial Services Committee, FTX CEO John J. Ray III made public statements alleging that the Commission had instructed FTX to “mint a substantial amount of new tokens” under “oath.”

Cointelegraph further noted that the news from court filings in December 2022, where FTX lawyers claimed the Bahamas government reportedly requested that the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), issue a new cryptocurrency controlled by local officials, led to the announcement from the Bahamian securities regulator.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

