2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Review: Chique magnet

It’s been barely one and a half years since the Citroen C5 Aircross made its debut in India, yet the French automobile manufacturer has decided to launch the facelift model. Even though the SUV is available only in one variant, the Shine, it comes in four monotones and three dual-tone colours. The new C5 Aircross sports new features and design while retaining the 2-litre diesel powertrain and the 8-speed automatic transmission. By receiving a nip-and-tuck job, we find out whether it justifies the Rs 36.67 lakh price tag and of course, what’s new.

It also makes it the most expensive SUV in its segment when you compare it against its direct rivals — Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan. The three offer AWD while the Tucson is also equipped with ADAS.

With the new pricing, the C5 Aircross now rubs shoulders with the Toyota Fortuner. Okay let’s find out what are the updates in the cabin… oh wait I am forgetting the most obvious new addition. It is the new Eclipse Blue paint. Boot space of 580 litres.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: Redesigned exteriors

The C5 Aircross was always a good-looking SUV, but now with redesigned exteriors, it looks more premium than the outgoing model. The front facia is a lot more chiselled with a new piano black finish that runs between the headlamps and also houses the double chevron logo. Take a closer look and the nose comes with small metal studs. The C5 sports new twin LED DRLs and swept-back all-LED headlights, unlike the split layout.

Citroen has completely reworked the front bumper as the lower grille is slimmer while the horizontal air intakes are now vertical in shape.

The composition of the side and rear profile remains the same with some mild touch-up work. The C5 Aircross gets newly designed dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear LED lights are rectangular with a split pattern.

In terms of paint schemes, Citroen has introduced the new Eclipse Blue colour with the 2022 C5 Aircross.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: Spruced up the cabin

Step inside the cabin and everything looks and feels exceptionally well-built. The first change that you will notice is that the old 8-inch touch screen is replaced by a bigger 10-inch one. It comes equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The touch response of the display is intuitive like a smartphone. To make the infotainment easier to use, Citroen has smartly placed a row of shortcut buttons to access your phone, the air conditioner, the music player and the home screen.

The other biggest update is that Citroen has decided to give the traditional automatic gear lever the boot and has opted for a toggle switch. Even the traction control and drive mode knob have been replaced with a simple and easy-to-use switch.

Comfort is Citroen’s forte and they have upped the game when it comes to the cushion of the seats. According to the French manufacturer, the 2022 C5 seats get additional 15 millimetres of foam. So this translates into being more supportive and further enhancing the comfort level.

The C5 Aircross continues to be packed with various safety and comfort features like six airbags, traction control, hill descent and hill start assist, blind spot warning, wireless phone charger, electric tailgate, etc.

As there is no change in dimensions, the C5 Aircross continues to be one of the most spacious SUVs in its segment. The cabin is spacious and allows the rear passenger to sit comfortably. What makes the Citroen SUV unique is the width that it offers which ensures that three adults can sit in the back without any issues. The C5 Aircross comes with three independent seats and each one can recline and slide, offering a versatile cabin space.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: Driving Experience

The C5 Aircross is all about a leisure stress-free drive. The 175bhp 2-litre increases the pace in a controlled manner without any unwanted drama. The SUV’s initial response is ideal for city driving conditions and if you are in a hurry, you can step on the pedal and the 400 Nm of torque comes into play, bringing in the additional pull power.

The other reason why the C5 Aircross offers a linear response is because of the 8-speed automatic transmission that likes to upshift in a relaxed fashion. Switch to Sport mode and that engine feels more responsive as horses gallop more freely. One has to keep in mind that as a whole, the SUV likes to drive in a cool and composed.

The steering is on the lighter side, making it a piece of cake to weave through slow-moving city traffic. The steering wheel could weigh up a bit at high speed but in real-world driving conditions, the SUV is a breeze to drive.

The C5 Aircross’ ride quality has always been class-leading and as there are no mechanical changes, it continues to lead the way. The way it easily goes over vicious potholes and flattens ditches, one doesn’t need to think twice about driving over these nuisances on the road.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: Final Word

The C5 Aircross continues to be one of the most sensible SUVs in the market. It’s truly the king of comfort, offers a spacious cabin loaded with numerous features and the driving experience remains effortless and hassle-free. What does raise eyebrows is its hefty price tag, which is could end up being the SUV’s kryptonite.

