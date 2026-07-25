Maruti launches Brezza facelift with turbo-petrol, underbody CNG

Refreshed compact SUV gets new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and segment-first CNG layout as carmaker targets performance buyers and diesel switchovers.

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched the refreshed Brezza, equipping its bestselling compact SUV with a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a segment-first underbody CNG tank layout. Prices for the updated Brezza start at ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the newly introduced 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powered variant. Prices for the 1.5 petrol and CNG will be announced in the coming days.

The launch comes as the Brezza continues to be one of Maruti Suzuki’s key volume drivers, averaging more than 14,500 units a month during FY26.

The biggest mechanical update is the addition of a heavily localised 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine alongside the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. The new powertrain is aimed at improving performance while also benefiting from the lower tax structure applicable to sub-four-metre petrol vehicles powered by engines below 1,200cc. Maruti has retained the 1.5-litre engine in both petrol and CNG versions, giving customers a wider range of powertrain options.

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The refreshed Brezza also becomes the first compact SUV in its segment to feature an underbody-mounted CNG tank, a technology first introduced on the Victoris. By relocating the CNG cylinder beneath the vehicle, Maruti has freed up the boot, addressing one of the biggest compromises associated with factory-fitted CNG vehicles.

The company is betting that the technology will appeal not just to buyers looking for lower running costs, but also to customers migrating from diesel SUVs.

“After the launch of Victoris, every second unit on the road is an underbody CNG model. The interesting part is that the customers coming to us are not those looking only for lower running costs. They are people who have been driving diesel vehicles and now want to switch to CNG,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

According to Banerjee, practicality has become a key purchase driver. “Boot space is always in the customer’s mind. It’s not about how many times you actually use it, but the assurance that the space is available. It is like the third row in an SUV—you may not use it every day, but you want it when you need it,” he said, adding that the underbody layout allows customers to carry luggage for long trips, camping or trekking without compromising cargo space.

Surging Demand

Banerjee also pointed to a broader shift in India’s fuel mix. “CNG penetration has reached around 22.5%, while diesel has come down to nearly 18%,” he said.

Maruti currently offers CNG variants across 16 models but demand continues to outstrip supply. “We have a backlog of more than one-and-a-half months across almost all our CNG models. We are still not able to meet market demand because suppliers also need time to ramp up capacity,” Banerjee said.