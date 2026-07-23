Kia launches Syros EV from Rs 13.49 lakh, takes on Nexon EV, Windsor

Kia has bundled the Syros EV with an 80% assured buyback after three years, a Battery-as-a-Service plan with ownership starting at ₹7.99 lakh, and a 15-year unlimited-km battery warranty to make EV ownership more affordable.

Kia India on Wednesday launched the Syros EV, its second locally manufactured electric vehicle after the Carens Clavis EV, at an introductory price of ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), stepping up competition in India’s fast-growing mass-market electric SUV segment. Bookings open immediately, while deliveries begin from July 30. Priced between ₹13.49 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh, the Syros EV will compete with the Tata Nexon EV (₹12.49 lakh onwards), Mahindra XUV 3XO EV (₹13.89 lakh onwards) and MG Windsor EV (₹14.69 lakh onwards), a segment witnessing rapid growth amid rising consumer acceptance of electric mobility.

Kia has also introduced an 80% assured buyback after three years, a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option that reduces the vehicle’s acquisition cost to ₹7.99 lakh with battery rentals starting at ₹3.3 per km, and a 15-year unlimited-kilometre warranty on the high-voltage battery for the first owner.

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The launch comes as electric passenger vehicle demand gathers pace. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle retail sales jumped 89.3% year-on-year to 82,737 units during the April-June quarter of 2026, reflecting stronger consumer demand, expanding charging infrastructure and a wider choice of models.

Battery Options

The Syros EV is offered with two battery options. The 42 kWh version delivers an ARAI-certified range of 443 km, while the larger 51.4 kWh battery offers 526 km on a single charge, making it the first vehicle in its segment to cross the 500-km mark, according to Kia. The electric motor develops 171hp and supports 10-80% DC fast charging in 39 minutes.

The SUV also gets regenerative braking with paddle shifters, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability and a battery heating system. Feature highlights include a 30-inch panoramic display, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 16 autonomous safety functions.

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Charging Infrastructure

To address charging concerns, Kia’s K-Charge ecosystem provides access to more than 20,300 charging points across 23 charging operators. The network is supported by 129 dealerships equipped with DC fast chargers and over 275 EV-ready workshops across the country.

With competitive pricing, two battery choices, a claimed 526-km range and flexible ownership schemes, Kia is betting the Syros EV will broaden its presence in India’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle market. Sister-brand is also readying its entry-level product, a similar sized electric SUV to sit below the Creta EV, which will go on sale in the coming months.